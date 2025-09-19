4 Big Announcements Nick Aldis Can Make on WWE SmackDown Before Wrestlepalooza

WWE is set to host Wrestlepalooza this weekend in Indianapolis, and it is expected to be a blockbuster show. However, the company has one final stop left before hosting the monumental event. The upcoming episode of SmackDown will be the go-home edition for the premium live event, and fans can expect some major things on the show.

Ad

Nick Aldis could make some huge announcements on the blue brand, having big implications. From a top champion's injury to revealing the main event of Wrestlepalooza, several things could be part of his potential announcement. While a few of those could leave fans exhilarated for the upcoming PLE, others could become a subject of discussion.

Here are four big announcements Nick Aldis can make on SmackDown before Wrestlepalooza.

WWE has no plans for these former AEW wrestlers? Here's why!

#4. Triple Threat Match for WWE Women's Championship

Tiffany Stratton defended the WWE Women's Championship against Jade Cargill last week on SmackDown. However, the match ended in disqualification after Nia Jax interfered and wreaked havoc on both superstars. The Irresistible Force made it clear that she wasn't stepping behind when it comes to chasing the coveted title.

Ad

Trending

Nick Aldis could be compelled to take matters into his own hands tonight on SmackDown. He could make a blockbuster Triple Threat Match official between Stratton, Cargill, and Jax for the WWE Women's Championship. The General Manager could add this match to Wrestlepalooza or book it for next week's episode of SmackDown.

Ad

#3. The Wyatt Sicks' next opponents

The Wyatt Sicks has been lurking in the shadows for the past few weeks, delivering cryptic vignettes. However, Nick Aldis could finally bring them out of the dark with his big announcement tonight. The SmackDown General Manager could reveal the Wyatts' next opponent and make them defend the WWE Tag Team Championship next week.

The blue brand's tag team division is stacked with several top teams vying to get a shot at the coveted title. Aldis could give one of the tag teams the opportunity to face The Wyatt Sicks for their title next week on SmackDown. There is a high chance that it could be a babyface duo, potentially Fraxiom or Motor City Machine Guns.

Ad

#2. Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre headlining Wrestlepalooza

Ever since John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar was revealed to kick off Wrestlepalooza, fans have been wondering what the main event could be. Nick Aldis could finally answer that query tonight on SmackDown. In a blockbuster announcement, he could reveal that Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre will headline the upcoming premium live event.

Having the Undisputed WWE Championship match in the main event will help WWE highlight its top prize in front of the new audience ESPN will cater to. Therefore, Alids' announcement of this on tonight's episode of SmackDown will generate a huge buzz, creating hype and excitement among fans for Wrestlepalooza.

Ad

#1. Tiffany Stratton's potential injury update

One of the biggest but unfortunate news Nick Aldis could reveal tonight is regarding Tiffany Stratton. Jade Cargill could storm into Aldis' office to demand a rematch for the WWE Women's Championship after what happened last week. However, the General Manager could announce that The Buff Barbie is not medically cleared to compete.

He may state that Stratton would be out of action for a while due to a potential injury. The 26-year-old was pulled out of the Six-Woman Tag Team Match at NXT Homecoming. Hence, Nick Aldis could shed light on Tiffany Stratton's situation during his potential announcement tonight and decide what the future holds for the WWE Women's Championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subhasish Deb Subhasish Deb is a writer at Sportskeeda, India's leading sports and esports platform. With three years of experience in sports journalism, he has been writing compelling stories and analyses, covering trending news and its underlying aspects. His writing style is distinctive for its use of rhetorical devices, which allows him to elevate wrestling journalism beyond mere reporting.



Deb has been an avid WWE & Cricket fan since childhood and believes the blend of his love for sports and knowledge of writing led him to become a sports correspondent. Given his love and passion for this industry, he has worked for several top firms and media outlets both as a seasoned writer and as an editor.



Apart from penning engaging articles, Deb has also done scriptwriting for a few local short films and has directed and produced one of them. When the spotlight dims, he loves to escape into the world of Web Series and Anime, indulging in the magic of storytelling. Know More

How WWE has messed up John Cena's last run - Check here!