Triple H may have subtly indicated Cody Rhodes will lose the WWE Championship at Wrestlepalooza

Cody Rhodes is set to defend the Undisputed WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre at Wrestlepalooza. This feud has been meticulously built on SmackDown over the past few weeks, given their deep-rooted history. However, the clock could be ticking on Rhodes' championship reign since WWE's creative head, Triple H, may have given away the outcome.

Initially, John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar was expected to headline Wrestlepalooza, but it was recently announced that this match will kick off the show. Therefore, Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre is likely to headline the event because of the involvement of the Undisputed WWE Championship. Showcasing this title in the main event aligns with WWE's brand strategy to highlight its top prize for a new broadcast partner.

With ESPN's recent announcement, Triple H may have subtly indicated that a massive shocker is coming for fans in the main event of Wrestlepalooza. And there couldn't be a bigger shock than Drew McIntyre dethroning Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare won the Undisputed WWE Championship at SummerSlam by defeating John Cena.

Therefore, Rhodes losing the gold in his very first title defense will be one of the biggest shockers. No one is anticipating such a move, especially given that WWE portrays him as the current face of the promotion. However, the company has been going all out to make Wrestlepalooza a WrestleMania-level show since it will kick off the ESPN deal.

Hence, WWE wouldn't be reluctant to pull off such a monumental shocker by having Cody Rhodes lose the coveted title in the main event. This could be one of the biggest highlights of the night, perfect to kick off WWE's first PLE on ESPN. McIntyre and Rhodes' personal animosity, along with the title's prestige, makes it a prime candidate to close the show with a jaw-dropper.

However, this is nothing but a mere theory at this point. It remains to be seen what happens at Wrestlepalooza.

Triple H may stretch Cody Rhodes' feud with Drew McIntyre beyond Wrestlepalooza

Cody Rhodes made his return on SmackDown last week after being away from WWE for several weeks. He suffered a merciless attack at the hands of Drew McIntyre on the SmackDown after SummerSlam. This resulted in him getting sidelined for quite some time.

Although Rhodes will battle McIntyre this weekend, he has been absent from the buildup of this feud the entire time. The WWE Universe felt the need for his presence, which could have added much more depth to this rivalry. Hence, there is a good possibility that Triple H may stretch this feud for a month or two.

Regardless of the outcome at Wrestlepalooza, Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre might continue their feud. WWE still has a lot to explore in this rivalry, and ending it too soon would be a missed shot. The two superstars have a deep-rooted history that goes back to their days as a tag team partners.

The creative team is expected to unravel new layers in this storyline going forward. Hence, Wrestlepalooza may not see the last chapter of Rhodes vs McIntyre. It will be interesting to see what Triple H has in store for both superstars on SmackDown.

