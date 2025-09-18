4 Outcomes for Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre at WWE Wrestlepalooza - Heel turn after match decision reversed?

At WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025, Cody Rhodes will defend his Undisputed Championship against Drew McIntyre. The American Nightmare made his return on last week's SmackDown and challenged the Scottish Warrior.The match is interesting to watch as it will be taking place at ESPN's debut Premium Live Event, which hints that some surprises may unfold in this title showdown. In this article, we will be looking at four possible outcomes of the Rhodes vs McIntyre Wrestlepalooza match.#4. Cody Rhodes retains the Undisputed WWE ChampionshipOne of the major outcomes of Cody vs Drew might see the American Nightmare retaining his championship. Rhodes defeated John Cena at SummerSlam 2025 to win the title, and it's unlikely that he will lose the title so early.This is why Cody defeating Drew and retaining the title is one of the possible outcomes for the forthcoming premium live event.#3. Drew McIntyre might shock the world by becoming the new championThere is a possibility of a title change if McIntyre shocks the world and dethrones Cody Rhodes as the Undisputed Champion. If this happens, then the former World Champion is expected to defeat Rhodes cleanly, as it will be a solid start to this title reign.Additionally, a title change like this will be a big shock for everyone at WWE Wrestlepalooza and can truly make the ESPN debut a premium live event to watch.#2. Randy Orton might accidentally cost Rhodes the Undisputed WWE TitlePoligono de 5 Lados @poligino5ladosLINK@Zashy120 Maybe randy orton returns as a Heel and dethrones Cody Rhodes..... MaybeSomewhere, Randy Orton is also part of this feud as the Viper stepped up against Drew McIntyre in the absence of Cody on SmackDown. Similarly, Rhodes made his return to the blue brand after the Orton vs McIntyre showdown.So, it's probable that the Legend Killer may attempt to aid his real-life friend by interrupting the match. However, things can backfire on him, and he could accidentally cost the American Nightmare, leading to a new champion being crowned.This angle will further allow WWE to set the stage for the Rhodes vs Orton feud, where the Apex Predator may finally turn heel on the blue brand.#1. Cody turns heel and loses the title after being counted outIkonik♟ @HeIkonikLINKCody Rhodes will turn heel soon watch.In a bizarre scenario, WWE can execute a heel turn at the Wrestlepalooza Premium Live Event. This may happen if Rhodes loses the title, but the decision gets reversed after his character switch.The American Nightmare could get counted out at ringside, leading to Drew emerging as the winner, but via countout. It's crucial to note that a title change only unfolds via pinfall or submission.Despite this, the referee can declare McIntyre as the new champion, leading to Cody turning into a heel. After arguing with the official and beating up the Scottish Warrior, the decision gets reversed, and Rhodes remains the champion, but as a heel.This could be a cryptic yet entertaining way for WWE to end Cody vs Drew's Undisputed Title match at the Wrestlepalooza event.