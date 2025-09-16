WWE may have spoiled the result of AJ Lee and CM Punk vs. Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins at Wrestlepalooza

On RAW before WWE Wrestlepalooza, CM Punk and AJ Lee were involved in a heated confrontation with Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch. This was the final time both teams came face to face before their mixed tag team showdown at the upcoming PLE.However, during this confrontation, it seems that WWE may have spoiled the result of their Wrestlepalooza tag team bout.Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch stood tall on Monday Night RAWInitially, both pairs were only having a war of words, but soon AJ Lee slapped The Visionary, which heated things up. Later, Punk and Rollins engaged at ringside, and Becky quickly took advantage and delivered a manhandle slam to the former Divas Champion.The Irish star exacted revenge on AJ Lee for slapping Rollins and delivered several slaps to The Second City Saint's face. With this, the heel team stood tall on the go-home episode of the red brand ahead of the WWE Wrestlepalooza event.Usually, fans have seen that the star who stands tall in the final episode before a premium live event often loses in the actual match. With Rollins and Lynch standing tall on Monday Night RAW, it seems they might be losing at the upcoming PLE.This will be AJ Lee's first match in almost a decadeThe last time AJ Lee competed in a match was on the March 30, 2015, episode of WWE RAW. Since then, the Trailblazer has not competed in the squared circle. Wrestlepalooza will be marked as the PLE where Lee will be in action after nearly a decade, which increases her chances of winning at the show.This eventually means that the pair of Punk and AJ Lee has higher chances to emerge as victor at the Indianapolis show.AJ Lee &amp; Becky Lynch's feud is expected to continue after WWE WrestlepaloozaSoon after AJ Lee made her return, she set her sights on the Women’s Intercontinental Title. This suggests that the feud between Lee and Lynch is likely to continue after Wrestlepalooza.So, the upcoming mixed tag team match might end with the former Divas Champion pinning the Irish star and setting the stage for a future title match between them. This would allow WWE to keep the rivalry between AJ Lee and Becky Lynch going even after the PLE.𝓙𝓸𝓱𝓷 @TwistedJohnXLINKaj lee selling the manhandle slam better than the entire women’s division, TAKE SOME NOTES #WWERAWFor now, it remains to be seen what will happen at Wrestlepalooza 2025 and who will come out on top in this mixed tag team showdown.