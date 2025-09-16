  • home icon
Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch get into a heated argument live on RAW, with a huge swerve at the end

By Rohit Nath
Modified Sep 16, 2025 00:50 GMT
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)

This week on RAW, we saw a huge segment involving Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, and the duo of CM Punk and AJ Styles. In a huge moment, the Champion couple got into a heated argument, with a big swerve in the end.

This week on RAW, we saw a segment, mostly featuring Seth Rollins and AJ Lee doing the talking. CM Punk stated that he was happy to come out to AJ Lee's music and put "Cult of Personality" on the sidelines so he could give his wife the spotlight, and mocked Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch for coming out to their own entrances. There was even a moment where Seth Rollins went face-to-face with AJ Lee, implying he would square up to her. In the end, AJ Lee slapped him across the face.

Rollins said that he would never hit a woman, but knew someone who would, which was a sign for his wife, Becky Lynch, to step up and take AJ Lee out. Instead, she refused to do so, and they got into a heated argument, with Rollins telling her it was her fault that they were in this position.

Becky stormed away, and Rollins was left alone in the ring with CM Punk. As Punk approached and tried to hit the GTS, Rollins ran out of the ring, allowing Becky Lynch to swoop back in and hit the Manhandle Slam on AJ Lee. So the argument turned out to be a swerve to fool AJ Lee and CM Punk.

After this moment, CM Punk was busy paying attention to his wife while Rollins and Becky Lynch embraced and kissed, seemingly proud of their moment of genius. They stood tall ahead of the mixed tag team match at Wrestlepalooza, while AJ Lee took her first bump in several years and did a great job of it as well.

