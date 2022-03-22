At SummerSlam 2021, Brock Lesnar returned after a hiatus of more than a year. Although he is still as devastating as he's been throughout his years in the company, Lesnar's personality is miles apart from his previous self.

His current run as a full-time babyface cowboy has garnered praise from fans worldwide. Though he appears almost every single week, he has partaken in only five televised matches since return.

The Beast Incarnate is currently all set to lock horns against his arch-nemesis Roman Reigns in a Champion vs. Champion Winner Takes All Title Unification Match at WrestleMania.

Before the grand bout, let's take a look at and rank all of Brock Lesnar's matches since his return. The list will only include televised contests and not his match against Austin Theory at MSG.

#5 In our list of ranking every Brock Lesnar match since his return in 2021 - Men's Royal Rumble Match, 2022

Lesnar lost his WWE Championship against Bobby Lashley earlier that night, and fans had a hunch that he might conquer the main event. This is exactly what happened when The Next Big Thing won the Royal Rumble match after entering at number 30.

He eliminated five superstars, namely Randy Orton, Shane McMahon, Riddle, Bad Bunny and Drew McIntyre. The match was good, but Lesnar took just 2 minutes and 30 seconds to stand tall, and it could've been better and less predictable.

#4. 2022 Elimination Chamber Match for WWE Championship

Lesnar after winning WWE Championship at Elimination Chamber.

Fans around the globe had their eyes set on the Men's Elimination Chamber Match of 2022. Old and new rivals were about to be locked inside the chamber to battle it out for the WWE Championship.

However, the match was below par. Bobby Lashley was injured and lost his title without a fight. Lesnar broke his pod to wreak havoc and F-5'd every contender to win the gold.

It had some ups as well, like performances by AJ Styles and Seth Rollins and Brock Lesnar's chase of Austin Theory, but all in all, it was underwhelming.

#3. Against Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, Kevin Owens and Big E - WWE Championship match - Day 1

Brock with WWE Championship.

The match between The Tribal Chief and The Beast Incarnate was scheduled to take place at the Day 1 premium live event. However, Reigns was ruled out due to COVID-19 and Lesnar was inserted into the WWE Championship match, making it a fatal 5-way contest.

Big E, Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Bobby Lashley and Lesnar all did their part well. From Owens and Rollins' friendship to the tease between Lashley and Lesnar, the match had various ups and downs in just about eight minutes.

Eventually, the 10-time World Champion ended Big E's sole world title reign by pinning him. Overall, it was a fun match and made for an exciting start to the year.

#2. Against Roman Reigns - Universal Championship match, Crown Jewel 2021

Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar at Crown Jewel.

The Beast returned to SummerSlam in 2021 to confront Reigns and eventually locked horns for his title at the Crown Jewel. It was a battle between two of the most decorated superstars in WWE.

It was uncertain before the match as to where Paul Heyman's allegiance lay, and the situation was no different after the match either. His inclusion made the match significantly better.

The bout lasted a little over 12 minutes where both superstars, alongside The Usos and Paul Heyman, got the chance to shine. Eventually, Reigns emerged as the victor thanks to multiple external interferences.

#1. Against Bobby Lashley - WWE Championship match at Royal Rumble 2022

WWE finally booked the dream 'Clash of Titans' between Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley at Royal Rumble 2022. The former's WWE Championship was on the line.

The bout had everything required in the battle of behemoths. Lashley shocked Lesnar with his sheer strength, but that wasn't enough to put The Beast down. It was a back and forth battle where both superstars were locked in a stalemate for the majority of the fight.

Ultimately, Reigns entered and speared Lesnar. Paul Heyman changed sides as well, which helped The All-Mighty stand tall. Fans got to witness Lesnar's funnier side through his continuous jokes targeted towards Lashley. It was a match that lived up to its billing, and so it makes its way onto the top of this list.

