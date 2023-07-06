Brock Lesnar to lose yet again at SummerSlam? Why it must happen

On this week's Monday Night RAW, Brock Lesnar returned for the first time since Night of Champions to confront Cody Rhodes. While Lesnar was met with an attack by Rhodes, The Beast Incarnate's appearance on the red brand could indicate a potential trilogy between him and Rhodes at SummerSlam.

If that is the case, the WWE Universe might once again see Brock Lesnar lose at SummerSlam. The reason behind it is that Cody Rhodes is simply too well-aligned to beat the former champion. In fact, most odds favor The American Nightmare to get past Lesnar.

For starters, if Rhodes wins, he is already well set up for a title shot, considering he has had feuds with Seth Rollins, the current champ, and Damian Priest. The MITB briefcase holder could be the probable champion if he cashes in his contract. This is not the case for Lesnar, who has been away for a while.

Even in the case of a loophole switch to SmackDown, Rhodes is once again well-placed to face Roman Reigns. The duo squared off at WrestleMania 39, which saw The Tribal Chief defend his title. Rhodes would somehow want to get revenge, and this would make a great storyline.

Brock Lesnar, on the other hand, can't challenge Reigns after losing to him at SummerSlam last year. Another reason why WWE could book Cody Rhodes to win over Lesnar is that it would help cement The American Nightmare as a stronger babyface.

40-year-old former WWE star revealed he would never want to face Brock Lesnar

When one looks at Brock Lesnar, it is obvious to feel intimidated. After all, Lesnar is one of the most dominant athletes on the planet. Along with being an accomplished collegiate wrestler and WWE superstar, Lesnar was also a heavyweight champion in the UFC.

The damage the former Universal Champion can inflict on the human body is beyond imagination. A man who has had a first-hand experience at receiving such a beating from The Beast Incarnate was former WWE star, Zach Gowen. Back in the day, Gowen became extremely popular for feuding with Vince McMahon.

While this was great for Gowen, he later faced Brock Lesnar, who had just turned heel. In the match, Lesnar put up a beating on Gowen, which fans remember to this day. That's why, recently, when a fan proposed the idea of Gowen coming back and finishing his saga with Lesnar, the former rejected the idea. He wrote:

"No thanks!!!! I'm a sober 40 year old amputee tax paying civilian father of 4 that works as a motivational speaker. That story is FINISHED. 😭"

Taking into account what he went through the first time he faced Lesnar, Gowen's reaction does not come as a surprise. Over the years, Brock has cemented his authority as one of the most dominant athletes on the planet. The respect he receives from fans and colleagues is a testament to the same.

Poll : 0 votes