Brock Lesnar might have lost to Cody Rhodes in controversial manner due to a very odd reason at WWE Backlash

Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes' match was one of the main topics of discussion going into WWE Backlash.

The two stars went at each other without holding back. The match was fierce and even saw both stars pushed to the limits of their abilities. Lesnar was busted open at one point, his face was a crimson mask because he was bleeding so profusely.

In the end, though, it looked like Lesnar would triumph yet again. He locked Cody Rhodes in a kimura lock and would not let go. It was a matter of moments before The American Nightmare either faded away or was forced to tap. However, he bounced to his feet instead and turned it into a pin.

This saw Brock Lesnar pinned and lose the match, much to the utter bafflement of the fans. Lesnar's loss in that manner was quite controversial, with fans not agreeing with the decision.

However, there might be a specific reason that WWE had Lesnar lose in that manner. This loss seemed, more than anything, to be a replay of what happened to Brock Lesnar around ten years ago.

When he returned to WWE the night after WrestleMania, he hit John Cena with the F5. This came after Cena's huge loss to The Rock the night before. Much like that circumstance, Lesnar betrayed Cody Rhodes by hitting him with the F5 the night after he had a massive loss to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania.

Matias @matiiiiii_ Cody here instantly reminded me of Cena after losing to Rock. I wonder if now they’re going towards Cody/Roman 2 at SummerSlam or in Philly for next year’s Mania. #WrestleMania Cody here instantly reminded me of Cena after losing to Rock. I wonder if now they’re going towards Cody/Roman 2 at SummerSlam or in Philly for next year’s Mania. #WrestleMania https://t.co/Bc5FnScaw5

Both men had appeared distraught after the loss, sitting and wondering what was next. Both men got hit with F5s by Brock Lesnar the night after. And both men then defeated Brock Lesnar at the next event after busting him open during the match.

This might have just been WWE's attempt to help Cody Rhodes get his momentum back with a win after WrestleMania.

Brock Lesnar won't really be hurt by a loss to Cody Rhodes

WWE might have also decided to have Lesnar lose because he is big enough not to be hurt by the loss at all.

The star has done it all in his career, and if he defeats the next person he faces, he will be back to winning ways. He is already coming off a win at WrestleMania against a giant like Omos, and whoever he beats after this will only help to build him up again.

By losing to Cody Rhodes, The Beast Incarnate is helping set up the star with some momentum for future feuds and perhaps even winning the new World Heavyweight Championship.

