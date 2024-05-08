Brock Lesnar must face 46-year-old star for the first time ever on WWE TV if he returns

Brock Lesnar is undoubtedly one of the greatest superstars in WWE's history. However, The Beast Incarnate has not been seen in the squared circle for quite a while. He last wrestled for the Stamford-based promotion at the SummerSlam Premium Live Event last year.

Since then, many have been anticipating the return of the Beast Incarnate. Rumors swirled about a potential match between him and Gunther at WrestleMania 40. But having spent so long away from the ring, would it be wise to throw him into such a big money bout?

All things considered, it might be best for Brock Lesnar to return and take things somewhat slowly. With that in mind, the Triple H-led creative team should consider booking a match between him and former world champion Sheamus for the first time on WWE TV.

Now, there are plenty of reasons why WWE should pull the trigger on this feud, and here are just a few:

Brock Lesnar and Sheamus would clash for the first time on live TV

As mentioned earlier, a first-time match between Brock Lesnar and Sheamus on TV is the primary reason why WWE should get this done. The two superstars have clashed before on live shows and have shared the ring in four different Royal Rumble matches. But a one-on-one match on TV is something that has never happened before.

Regardless of whether it's on RAW, SmackDown, or even a PLE, The Beast Incarnate vs. The Celtic Warrior is a match that fans around the world would love to see.

Expand Tweet

Sheamus thrives in hard-hitting matchups

If there is one thing to know about Sheamus, it's that he loves a good brawl. This is especially true when The Celtic Warrior goes up against hard-hitting opponents. Just take his clashes with Roman Reigns, Drew McIntyre, and more recently on RAW, Gunther, for example.

With that in mind, there is no better opponent to fulfill that requirement than Brock Lesnar. Whether he hits the F-5, takes his opponent to Suplex City, or submits them with a Kimura Lock, Lesnar knows how to deliver one thing, and that is pain.

It's safe to say that a match with Lesnar would give Sheamus exactly what he wants. A real fight that will allow him to perform to his full potential.

Brock Lesnar will get a good warm-up before eventually facing Gunther

The fact of the matter is that if and when Brock Lesnar does return, he cannot be immediately thrust into a main-event-level match. He needs to get a good warm-up before he takes on the Gunthers of the world. As such, having him get a hard-fought win over Sheamus will prove to be just what he needs before he potentially takes on The Ring General.

Expand Tweet

At the end of the day, this is all just speculation. There is no telling when Lesnar will return, let alone if his first opponent will be Sheamus. Nevertheless, there are plenty of fans who cannot wait to see him in the ring. It will be interesting to see when The Beast eventually returns to the Stamford-based promotion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback