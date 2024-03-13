Brock Lesnar must return at WrestleMania 40 and confront 6 ft 4 in WWE Superstar

Former world champion Brock Lesnar must return and confront Intercontinental Champion Gunther at WrestleMania 40.

The Beast Incarnate has been absent from WWE due to his alleged involvement in a lawsuit filed by former WWE employee Janel Grant against Vince McMahon. However, it has been reported that WWE is gearing up for his comeback. The corporation had formerly moved Lesnar to the alumni section of its official website. However, he has now been moved to the active roster list.

It was reported that Lesnar was set to face the 6'4" record-breaking Intercontinental Champion this year. However, the plans were seemingly shelved due to the lawsuit. His addition to WWE's active roster has made fans curious and left them wondering if The Beast will soon make his presence felt.

If the 46-year-old is prepared to make a comeback to the Stamford-based promotion, he has to confront the current Intercontinental Champion on the Grandest Stage of Them All. Gunther is slated to face Sami Zayn at the event after Zayn won a Gauntlet match during the latest episode of RAW. However, if the champion retains his title against Zayn, the company has to book an iconic staredown between The Beast and The Ring General.

The seeds for the match were already planted at the Royal Rumble 2023 event after they stared each other down. If these two behemoths confront each other on April 6 or 7, a match must be booked for the upcoming event in either Saudi Arabia or at SummerSlam.

Gunther wanted to face Brock Lesnar

In an interview with Busted Open, Gunther called Brock Lesnar his "end boss" and expressed his desire to compete against the former UFC Champion. It will undoubtedly be a marquee match, and one that Gunther also wants so that he can prove himself in the ring.

"I don't know if WrestleMania 40 is the time for that; we'll see, but I feel like, in the long run, the one name I always bring up is Brock because I feel like I'm the end boss to a lot of people. But I feel like Brock is somebody who has perfected being an end boss. So, I've got to prove myself with him in the ring, too." [H/T WrestleZone]

Although Brock Lesnar has not competed in the ring since SummerSlam 2023, a fight against Gunther could easily become the hardest task the latter has faced till date since joining WWE.