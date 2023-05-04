Brock Lesnar must squash Cody Rhodes at Backlash 2023 but only if WWE ensures one thing

Cody Rhodes will face Brock Lesnar in a dream first-time-ever match this Saturday as WWE presents Backlash 2023. Fans are expecting a blockbuster main event between the two elite performers, but what if we witness a squash instead?

It wouldn't be too bad. But only if WWE has a plan going forward, in which case The Beast Incarnate should definitely beat The American Nightmare with ease. First off, he doesn't need to do it fair and square. Lesnar can launch a pre-match assault on Rhodes, who refuses to call the match off and ultimately meets his doom.

This outcome will undoubtedly spark mass outrage among WWE fans, but as long as that energy is directed toward feeling bad for Cody Rhodes, his story is enhanced! He would deal with more adversity, possibly even taking some time off.

This could be a good way for The American Nightmare to skip the crowning of the first World Heavyweight Champion. Cody would return around Money in the Bank season with all the sympathy and call Brock Lesnar out for a rematch at SummerSlam. He should then defeat the 10-time World Champion in a 15-minute barnburner.

ChanMan @ChandranTheMan Brock has needed a LEGITIMATE top babyface to feud with FOR YEARS.



Cody being in a feud with a heel MONSTER Brock Lesnar SOLIDIFIES Cody as a TOP TIER babyface.



If Cody isn't getting that title any time soon, I think this is a very good move. Brock has needed a LEGITIMATE top babyface to feud with FOR YEARS. Cody being in a feud with a heel MONSTER Brock Lesnar SOLIDIFIES Cody as a TOP TIER babyface. If Cody isn't getting that title any time soon, I think this is a very good move. https://t.co/MTRxaPoFSq

A similar layout was used in Lesnar's feud with Seth Rollins in 2019, albeit in a disjointed way. However, despite being heavily booed for weeks, The Visionary won the fans over with a spectacular effort against The Beast Incarnate at that year's SummerSlam.

If it worked for Rollins when he wasn't too over, Cody Rhodes would become an undisputed legend once he avenges Brock Lesnar at The Biggest Party of the Summer. Speaking of undisputed, he can then finish the story by ultimately dethroning Roman Reigns.

Cody Rhodes is still eyeing Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

Even though he is on RAW, The American Nightmare has reiterated that his main goal is to dethrone Roman Reigns.

During an interview with ComicBook Nation, Cody stated that a rematch of the WrestleMania 39 main event is the biggest match WWE can book:

"The important thing to me is still the championship on Roman's shoulders and it's the biggest match that WWE could do, but it would take a great deal of mountains to be moved for that rematch to even happen. The goal is the same for me, I just have to see it through and do the work," said Cody Rhodes.

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps Since it seems to be a topic today, if you were in charge, where would you book the rematch for Roman Reigns v Cody Rhodes…



SummerSlam 2023 or WrestleMania 40?



Anything past SummerSlam would be a hell of a risk IMO… Since it seems to be a topic today, if you were in charge, where would you book the rematch for Roman Reigns v Cody Rhodes…SummerSlam 2023 or WrestleMania 40?Anything past SummerSlam would be a hell of a risk IMO… https://t.co/mYUEG4TT6Y

Cody Rhodes did acknowledge how difficult it would be to get a rematch against The Tribal Chief. The road ahead is tricky, especially with Brock Lesnar coming up at Backlash 2023.

