Brock Lesnar often asked if he could travel with two WWE Legends

Brock Lesnar had already established himself as a champion amateur wrestler before his WWE career began in 2000. However, unlike many of his fellow superstars, The Next Big Thing had limited knowledge about the world of professional wrestling/sports entertainment.

After a stint in WWE's Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW) developmental system, Lesnar debuted on the main roster in 2002. Although he had two years of training under his belt, the former NCAA Division I Heavyweight Champion still had a lot to learn about WWE.

In 2015, Lesnar revealed on The Stone Cold Podcast on the WWE Network that he often picked Kane and The Undertaker's brains. He even traveled with The Brothers of Destruction after WWE shows:

"I would ask Kane and 'Taker, 'Can I jump in the back, ride in the back seat? I'll pump gas, I'll do whatever,'" Lesnar said. "They let me ride with them a few times, then I started riding with Curt [Hennig] and [Big] Boss Man."

Lesnar is known to be one of the most private wrestlers of all time. He also said in the interview that he considers WWE to be a job where he simply "clocks in and clocks out."

What did the WWE veterans teach Brock Lesnar?

Two decades on from his main roster debut, Brock Lesnar has cemented his status as one of the top WWE attractions of his generation.

The former UFC Heavyweight Champion explained what he learned from Big Boss Man, Curt Hennig, Kane, and The Undertaker:

"What I can credit these guys to is kind of giving me some psychology in the wrestling business, and to open some doors, how to put a match together," Lesnar added.

The five-time WrestleMania main-eventer performed on WWE's main roster between 2002 and 2004 before returning in 2012. He famously defeated The Undertaker at WrestleMania 30, ending his former mentor's legendary 21-match winning streak at the event.

