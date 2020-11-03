Top 5 Brock Lesnar WWE quotes

Brock Lesnar has occasionally opened up about his life outside of the sports and entertainment worlds in media interviews. However, for the most part, his on-screen WWE character has never been a man of many words.

When Brock Lesnar debuted on WWE’s main roster in March 2002, he had the perfect mouthpiece, Paul Heyman, alongside him. Heyman betrayed The Next Big Thing in November 2002, forcing him to go it alone and cut more promos by himself.

Brock Lesnar left WWE in March 2004 before returning in April 2012. Upon his return, the former UFC star was not joined by Heyman. That meant he had to take part in promo segments in the build-up to his comeback match against John Cena at WWE Extreme Rules 2012.

Shortly after that match, Heyman returned to WWE and aligned with Brock Lesnar. As The Beast’s advocate, the former ECW owner spoke on his behalf in almost every interview and promo for the next eight years.

On rare occasions, Brock Lesnar has chimed in with an unexpected comment during one of his segments. The delivery of his lines are often comical and, at times, surprisingly entertaining.

In this article, let’s count down five of the top Brock Lesnar quotes from his time in WWE.

#5 Brock Lesnar admits he does not watch WWE

Brock Lesnar has made it perfectly clear that he is not as passionate as other WWE Superstars about the sports entertainment business. He even said on The Stone Cold Podcast in 2015 that WWE is a job where he “clocks in and clocks out”.

On the July 30, 2018 episode of RAW, Brock Lesnar’s lack of interest in WWE was even mentioned on television. His SummerSlam opponent, Roman Reigns, cut a promo about him earlier in the show. Paul Heyman found The Beast backstage and asked him if he had seen what Reigns said.

In typical Brock Lesnar fashion, he could not care less about what Heyman or Reigns had to say. He put down his magazine, The Backwoodsman, and told his advocate that he does not watch WWE.

“Obviously I didn’t, Paul. I don’t watch the show, Paul. Why would I watch the show?”

A flustered Heyman urged Brock Lesnar to watch the footage, so he tried to play a video of Reigns’ comment on his phone. Lesnar, once again, was completely disinterested. He smashed Heyman’s phone against a wall and sat back down to read his magazine.