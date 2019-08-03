Brock Lesnar: One of a kind

Sai Siddhharth FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 92 // 03 Aug 2019, 17:49 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Brock Lesnar is indeed a ruthless barbaric beast who loves to wreak havoc wherever he goes.

He is one of the most ‘legitimate' fighters to ever set foot inside a WWE ring. Brock Lesnar is a former NCAA Heavyweight Champion, a former UFC champion and a two-time NJCAA All American. He is extremely quick for a man of his size, and his grappling skills are second to none.

He is portrayed as a ruthless, barbaric beast who loves to wreak havoc wherever he goes. From dismantling Superstars, leaving them in a pool of blood, destroying Triple H’s corporate office, to inflicting pain without any remorse, Brock Lesnar can legitimately stake claim to being the most feared Superstar in the roster today. On the last episode of Raw, he proved that again when he rendered Seth Rollins helpless and broken after an intense beat-down prior to their SummerSlam match.

Since his return in 2012, Lesnar has dethroned legends, made them look vulnerable, and has emerged as an unstoppable force of destruction. He decimated John Cena at SummerSlam 2014 in one of the most one-sided main events in recent memory; he smashed Big Show to a pulp at Royal Rumble 2014 with a barrage of chair shots; he broke the respective arms of Triple H and Shawn Michaels, and decimated Mark Henry on Raw.

But, the biggest shock of them all, an accomplishment that places Lesnar at a whole new pedestal is ending The Undertaker’s Streak. ‘The Streak’ was the only constant at WrestleMania for over two decades, and ‘The Phenom’ had defeated every challenger who stepped up to the plate. However, on the 30th of March, 2014, for the first time, Lesnar made us realize that ‘The DeadMan’, too, was mortal. As The Undertaker fell to the mat with a thud, and his shoulders were counted down to three, there was a legitimate sense of shock among the WWE Universe at the SuperDome.

His dominance against ‘The Phenom’ did not end there. Lesnar then made The Undertaker tap out at Summer Slam 2015 (even though the referee did not notice it.)

When was the last time we saw ‘The DeadMan’ tap out? Even though The Undertaker claimed the victory in controversial circumstances, the sight of The Undertaker tapping out in pain was shocking.

No Superstar could electricity the crowd like The Rock, no Superstar managed to create the ethereal aura around him like The Undertaker, no Superstar could deliver show stopping performances like Shawn Michaels, and no Superstar was indeed as ‘Immortal’ as Hulk Hogan.

In the same vein, no Superstar gave us - and continues to give us - as many barbaric and savage moments like Brock Lesnar. ‘The Beast Incarnate' is indeed the last of his kind, and has carved out a niche for himself in the Pro Wrestling world.