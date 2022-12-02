Brock Lesnar was once heavily influenced by WWE legend Mr. Perfect's five-word career advice.

Before he kicked off his training at the WWE developmental system, Lesnar was honing his skills to make his name in the business. During training, he met WWE legend Curt Hennig aka Mr. Perfect. The two got along quite well and Lesnar later stated that Hennig was a big influence in his career.

In his 2011 book Death Cluth, Brock Lesnar dedicated an entire chapter to Mr. Perfect and had nothing but praise for the late WWE icon. Lesnar mentioned how Hennig once gave him a piece of advice in regards to his WWE career. Here's what Lesnar wrote:

"Curt taught me something that sticks with me to this day—in the wrestling business, you have to 'Get in to get out!' I can still hear him say the line. Curt knew the pro wrestling business was built on a pile of people who had been used for everything they were worth, and then dumped on the side of the road. I’m not saying that’s right or wrong. I’m just saying that’s how it is. Since that’s the score in pro wrestling, Curt came up with the idea that the only way to keep your sanity, or your health, was to 'get in to get out.'"

Brock Lesnar didn't want to get stuck in the pro-wrestling business

Lesnar was in full agreement with Hennig's advice and didn't want to remain a part of the wrestling business for long. In his book, he mentioned how he used to see a 53-year-old Ric Flair in the locker room and said to himself that this wasn't going to be him when he grew old.

Things have changed quite a bit since Lesnar made those statements in his book. The Beast Incarnate made his WWE return in 2012 and has been enjoying an incredibly lucrative contract ever since. Lesnar is still one of the biggest draws in the business and is making millions every year while working a super-light schedule.

It remains to be seen how long Lesnar will remain in the business. It wouldn't be a surprise if he ends up working a schedule like Goldberg in the distant future. This would see him wrestle a couple of matches per year while earning a massive amount of money.

