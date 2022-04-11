WWE Superstar on working with the likes of Brock Lesnar and Vince McMahon

WWE Superstar Sami Zayn recently shared his experience working with Brock Lesnar, Vince McMahon, and other celebrity performers.

Since 2021, Sami's on-screen character has been that of a conspiracy theorist. The 37-year-old portrays an individual who believes that mysterious higher-ups are out to sabotage his success. Through this gimmick, Zayn has reached new heights on WWE's main roster.

In a recent interview on the Out Of Character podcast, Sami highlighted how much fun he is having with his current persona. The SmackDown star also spoke about the opportunity to work with big names like Brock Lesnar, Vince McMahon, and Johnny Knoxville.

"It's just been a lot of fun, and having acting people or people from the outside, I've had so many interesting foils on the other side of me. So having Logan during the whole documentary thing and then having even being opposite Vince McMahon in a backstage segment or being opposite, Brock Lesnar or being opposite Johnny Knoxville. It's such an eclectic, cast of characters. It's just been so fun to reflect my character off them and have their interaction with my character. I'm having so much fun, man. So much fun." (From 1:24 to 1:59)

Sami has proven his mettle in recent years due to the former NXT Champion's excellent work both in the ring and on the microphone.

Brock Lesnar lost his WWE Championship at WrestleMania

In what was billed as the "Biggest WrestleMania match of all time," Brock Lesnar once again main evented the Showcase of the Immortals against Roman Reigns.

The Beast was looking to not only defend his WWE Championship on the Grandest Stage Of Them All but was aiming to recapture the Universal Championship as well.

However, the former WWE Champion would lose to Reigns at WrestleMania, as The Tribal Chief became the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

WWE on BT Sport @btsportwwe



He acknowledged the fans before leaving the Since August Brock Lesnar has been great fun to watch on a near weekly basisHe acknowledged the fans before leaving the #WrestleMania stage… Since August Brock Lesnar has been great fun to watch on a near weekly basis 👏He acknowledged the fans before leaving the #WrestleMania stage… https://t.co/ukpiyhAdLQ

With The Beast Incarnate now once again without a world title around his waist, it may be some time till the WWE Universe sees him in the ring.

When using quotes from this article, please credit Out Of Character with Ryan Satin and add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Why did The Undertaker not mention Mick Foley in his speech? The experts weigh in right here.

Edited by Pratik Singh