Brock Lesnar once refused to listen to major stars' ideas for their WrestleMania match: Details on FOUR rejected pitches

Brock Lesnar is the biggest superstar in WWE history. The Beast main evented numerous WrestleMania's and had some archive-worthy storylines. Many superstars have praised the former WWE Champion's work ethic and his business mind.

However, there have been many occasions where other superstars have claimed that working with Brock Lesnar was very difficult. One such incident happened leading up to WrestleMania 32. The former WWE Champion was in a feud with Dean Ambrose (aka Jon Moxley).

Their storyline and WrestleMania 32 match was considered one of the most under-delivered matches in WrestleMania history. There were multiple rumors online regarding tensions between both superstars that led to a not-so-great No Holds Barred WrestleMania Street Fight.

Following his release from WWE, Moxley opened up about his frustrations with Lesnar in an interview with PW Torch. The former Dean Ambrose revealed Lesnar arrived at the show that night only three hours before kickoff and didn't even meet him until it was time to go out of the curtain:

“I think he truly thought he was just doing me a favor. [Lesnar thought] me being in the ring with him was enough to do awesome things for me. I think that’s what he thought. He didn’t want to be there.”

Ambrose had pitched four spots for the match.

- Brock Lesnar to throw him into thumbtacks after being choked by him

- The former Champion had pitched to lose by KO with several elbows to the head, similar to Lesnar vs Orton at SummerSlam 2016.

- Moxley wanted to use pepper spray on Lesnar and attack him with weapons. The Beast liked the idea, but there wasn't time to practice it.

- Ambrose wanted to use heel hook submission, which he was practicing in the gym, but was turned down.

Brock Lesnar nearly ended a young WWE Superstar's career

Brock Lesnar was on a rampage during the months leading to WrestleMania 38. Every superstar that came in his way faced the wrath of The Beast. One such superstar was young and upcoming Austin Theory.

That year, Brock Lesnar entered the Elimination Chamber match in the quest to win the WWE Championship. The match also had Austin Theory in it. During the bout, Lesnar hit an F-5 on Theory off the top of the pod. The spot stunned everyone, and the fans were genuinely concerned for Theory. In an interview with The West Sport, the former United States Champion claimed that spot could have ended his career:

"To be honest, there's nothing more dangerous in the WWE than the Elimination Chamber. And, I think I'm the perfect man to answer that question. If you take it back to my first Elimination Chamber for the WWE Championship, I was one of the last competitors left in there. But, I was with Brock Lesnar and I got F5'd off the top of the chamber. And, I could've nearly ended my career there."

While Lesnar's future with the company is uncertain, his impact is here to stay, for good or for bad. Meanwhile, Austin Theory is still on the climb to become a top star.

A WWE Hall of Famer was stunned to hear about the Vince McMahon allegations. He considered Vince a father figure. Find out who it was HERE