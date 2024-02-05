Why is Brock Lesnar not on WWE TV anymore?

With WrestleMania 40 on the horizon, one of WWE's biggest stars in recent years, Brock Lesnar, is usually involved in the company's creative plans this time of year.

However, over the past week, The Beast Incarnate has been almost entirely erased from the company's existence due to his alleged involvement with the recent allegations made by a former WWE employee towards Vince McMahon.

Given that he is a huge part of the company, as well as it not being confirmed if Brock Lesnar was directly involved in some of the alleged incidents, WWE has yet to decide whether they will hold onto him or let him go.

What is clear, though, is that former WWE and Universal Champion will not be part of any creative plans going forward, with Brock's return at the Royal Rumble having recently been scrapped.

Wrestling veteran is still keen to see Brock Lesnar face against a top WWE star

Before the allegations were made towards The Conqueror, many were excited for Lesnar to return to World Wrestling Entertainment, with many fans hoping that he would be booked to face the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion of all time, Gunther.

The two stars have yet to have a one-on-one match. However, fans got a taste of what a potential showdown between the two of them could look like after they briefly faced off in the ring during the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble match.

One person who says he would be interested to see the pair face off if Brock does indeed come out of these allegations in the clear is former WWE manager Dutch Manteall, who spoke about a potential Lesnar vs. Gunther match on his Story Time podcast.

"I would be interested in seeing Gunther and Brock Lesnar. But see, Brock Lesnar's future now, is it's according to how this episode with Vince and Ms. Grant plays out, if he'll ever be back. See, wrestling fans, they're kinda forgiving a lot of times, but sometimes, they're not," he said. [From 02:18 to 02:52]

With Lesnar seemingly out of the creative plans for WrestleMania 40, WWE management will have to think of a new opponent for The Ring General at The Show of Shows.

