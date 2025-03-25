Brock Lesnar to replace big name & win World Title, The Beast vs. Shield? 3 things The Beast Incarnate could do if he returns at WWE WrestleMania 41

The Beast Incarnate, Brock Lesnar, has been off WWE TV since his loss against Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2023. While WWE had seemingly distanced itself from The Beast after he was alluded to in Janel Grant's lawsuit against Vince McMahon, there have been murmurs of his return to the company following Lesnar's recent comments.

Ad

The Beast, who was sighted recently in Austin, broke his silence on his WWE return with a vague two-word answer: "We'll see." However, this was enough for fans to start speculating about his potential comeback at WrestleMania 41.

While his WWE future is still in the air, the following piece will explore three potential things Lesnar could do if he returns at WrestleMania 41.

#3. Brock Lesnar could confront John Cena

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

John Cena will challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Title at WrestleMania 41. Given he sold his soul to The Rock at Elimination Chamber, The Cenation Leader will have The Final Boss' backing at The Show of Shows.

The Rock could potentially interfere in the match to help Cena win the Undisputed WWE Title. However, Big Match John could be confronted by a ghost from his past, Brock Lesnar, following his win.

Ad

The Beast and Cena have been part of a fierce rivalry in the past, and it won't be a bad idea if the company revisits the same by having Lesnar return to target John Cena at WrestleMania 41.

#2. The Beast could take out Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns has failed to get on the same page as his Wiseman, Paul Heyman recently. Given their recent differences, plus Heyman's history of betraying his clients, there is a strong possibility that the Wiseman turns on Reigns to join forces with CM Punk.

Ad

If so, Heyman could play a key role in helping The Best in the World defeat Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns in their triple-threat match at WrestleMania 41. The Wiseman could call upon his former client, Brock Lesnar, who could return to take out the former Shield brothers, Roman and Seth.

This potential angle could lead to Punk taking advantage of the situation to emerge victorious. Moreover, this would also plant seeds of a partial Shield reunion, leading to Rollins and Roman vs. Paul Heyman's clients, Punk and Lesnar.

Ad

#1. Brock Lesnar could return to replace Jey Uso at WWE WrestleMania 41

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jey Uso was the winner of this year's Men's Royal Rumble. However, several fans were unhappy with The YEET Master's win. Following his win, Jey challenged Gunther for the World Heavyweight Title at WrestleMania 41.

While the build to the match has been decent, there isn't much hype about the bout, as fans have witnessed these two stalwarts slug it out in the past. Given the lukewarm response to this rivalry, the company may throw a massive curveball at fans at WrestleMania 41.

Ad

The creative team could have Brock Lesnar return as a heel and take out Jey Uso right before his title match. The Beast could then go on to win the World Heavyweight Title, much to the shock of fans.

The company could then have Lesnar be a part of a lengthy feud with Gunther, which could end in The Beast putting over The Ring General.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What's happening between Michelle McCool and Mickie James? More details HERE