Brock Lesnar to restart rivalry with 47-year-old WWE superstar after 333 days? Analyzing the chances

Brock Lesnar is expected to return to the Stamford-based promotion as we are on the Road to WrestleMania 40. According to the latest reports, The Beast Incarnate is likely to make his return soon to the company, which also increases the likelihood of his participation in this year's Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

However, upon comeback, the multi-time World Champion might once again rejuvenate his rivalry with Bobby Lashley. For those who might not know, both Lesnar and Lashley had a history of intense rivalry, with multiple matches on different occasions in 2022.

The Beast Incarnate first clashed with the All Might back at Royal Rumble 2022, where Bobby emerged victorious after the distraction from Roman Reigns. After this, they wrestled each other on Crown Jewel 2022, where the match ended with the victory of the Suplex City owner.

At Elimination Chamber 2023, they clashed in their rubber match, which resulted in the victory of Bobby Lashley but via disqualification, which signifies that both still have unfinished business to settle.

Recent reports also stated that All Mighty is now marked as the babyface star on the internal list, which seems to be a perfect situation to set up another showdown between these two former rivals. As of writing, the last match between these two took place back at 333 days.

Further, Lashley is engaged in a feud with the Author of Pains and Karrion Kross by having Street Profits on his side.

It will be intriguing to witness how things will unfold when Brock Lesnar makes his comeback in the company and whether WWE will decide to rejuvenate the unfinished business between these two once again.

Is WWE preparing for Brock Lesnar vs. Gunther's showdown?

Brock Lesnar vs. Gunther is one of the dream matches for fans, especially since their face-to-face showdown at the previous year's traditional Royal Rumble match. However, the recent development seems to be an indication that the company might be planning for a future bout between these two.

Despite being the Intercontinental Champion, The Ring General has officially announced his entry for the Men's Rumble match 2024.

Since this declaration, many believed that Brock Lesnar might return to the match, and this time, he might either eliminate The Ring General or get eliminated at the hands of Gunther.

This will eventually lead to a dream contest between these two at WWE WrestleMania 40.

