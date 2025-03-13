Brock Lesnar to return as babyface and destroy two top WWE Superstars at WrestleMania 41? Exploring the possibility

The Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar's return to WWE is still awaited by millions around the world. Lesnar's last appearance in WWE came at SummerSlam 2023 when he lost a singles match to Cody Rhodes.

After losing to The American Nightmare, Brock could make a return and align with the star to even the odds for Rhodes against John Cena and The Rock at WrestleMania 41. Brock Lesnar had already revealed, after his loss at SummerSlam, how much respect he has for the Undisputed WWE Champion when he hugged him after a massive loss to the star.

Cody Rhodes is currently set to face The Greatest Of All Time John Cena with his Undisputed WWE Championship on the line in the main event of WrestleMania 41. The American Nightmare is not only up against Cena, but is also set to face his partner in crime, The Final Boss.

It is clear that the numbers won't be in favour of The American Nightmare, which could end up being the reason Rhodes loses his Undisputed WWE Championship. However, it is clear that the WrestleMania main event won't end without a surprise.

Brock Lesnar could make his highly anticipated return to unleash an attack on The Final Boss, taking him out to even the odds, which would further distract Cena and cost him the opportunity to make history.

However, it is imperative to note that the above scenario is speculative at this point and fans may have to see how The Show of Shows progresses this year.

Update on Brock Lesnar's return status in WWE

While there has been no official update on Brock Lesnar's status, it is clear that his name being revealed in the Janel Grant lawsuit would keep The Beast away from WWE for the foreseeable future. Ringside News also reported that WWE might not bring the star back until the case was completely resolved.

With that said, it is still uncertain if The Beast Incarnate would ever return to WWE. However, if the former WWE Champion steps in the ring for what could possibly be his final run before retirement, he will take the industry by storm.

Fans will have to wait and see how Lesnar's WWE future unfolds.

