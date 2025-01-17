Brock Lesnar to return as face to eliminate former WWE Champion from Royal Rumble match? Potential scenario explored

Brock Lesnar is one of the greatest names in WWE. Fans have been eagerly awaiting his comeback, especially with Royal Rumble around the corner. The traditional 'Rumble matches are known for surprise returns, sparking speculation among fans about Lesnar's possible return at the PLE.

If this scenario holds true, Brock Lesnar may return as a face and eliminate Drew McIntyre from the Men's 'Rumble Match. This could set up a WrestleMania 36 rematch between them for this year's Showcase of the Immortals. For those unaware, The Scottish Warrior won the 30-man match in 2020.

At that time, Lesnar was the World Champion, leading Drew to challenge the Beast Incarnate for a title match at WrestleMania 36. McIntyre defeated Lesnar in front of no crowd due to the pandemic and became the new champion. Since then, a rematch between them has yet to take place. During Lesnar's last appearance at SummerSlam 2023, the Beast seemingly turned babyface as he shared a torch-passing moment with Cody Rhodes.

So, if Triple H plans to bring Brock Lesnar to this year's Men Royal Rumble Match, it could create an interesting scenario since McIntyre has already declared his entry in the match. Upon his return, the Beast could eliminate his former rival. As Drew is currently a villainous star, this elimination could frustrate him further. As a result, WWE could easily set up a rematch between them for WrestleMania 41.

Even if Triple H prefers to complete a trilogy of Drew and Brock, a match at Elimination Chamber 2025 could also take place before Mania 41. It remains to be seen what will happen at the upcoming PLE when 30 men compete in an over-the-top-rope battle.

What if Brock Lesnar fails to return at WWE Royal Rumble 2025?

It's been a long time since we've seen Brock Lesnar on television, sparking the prospect that he could miss this year's Men's Royal Rumble Match. If this scenario unfolds, it could mean fans will have to wait even longer to see the Beast Incarnate back on TV.

Missing 'Rumble 2025 could also imply that Brock Lesnar is not heavily expected to be part of this year's Showcase of the Immortals. Reports have already disclosed that WWE currently has no plans for the Beast.

If things don't work out before WrestleMania, the wait for the Beast's return might stretch to SummerSlam 2025. Everything depends on how Lesnar's internal status in WWE evolves and how willing Triple H is to bring Brock back on television.

