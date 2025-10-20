  • home icon
Brock Lesnar to return & immediately dethrone top WWE Champion on RAW? Possibility explored

By Love Verma
Modified Oct 20, 2025 03:35 GMT
Brock Lesnar &amp; Adam Pearce. [Image credits: WWE.com &amp; Adam Pearce on X]
Brock Lesnar & Adam Pearce. [Image credits: WWE.com & Adam Pearce on X]

Since his victory at Wrestlepalooza PLE, Brock Lesnar has not yet returned to WWE television. However, fans might get a major surprise on the upcoming episode of RAW when The Beast Incarnate returns and quickly dethrones the World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins.

Last week on the red brand, The Vision betrayed Rollins and turned their back on him. This happened when Bron Breakker initially speared The Visionary. Later, Paul Heyman and Bronson Reed joined him in this backstabbing. With Rollins kicked out as the leader of the group, The Oracle might bring a new leader for the villainous faction.

The name of Brock Lesnar is a likely option to unfold, especially with the Heyman and Lesnar reunion at Wrestlepalooza. Talking about Seth Rollins, he is dealing with a real-life injury and is expected to return before WrestleMania 42. This means Rollins can't hold the World Heavyweight Championship any longer, and a new champion could soon be crowned.

In the upcoming edition of RAW, Adam Pearce has already confirmed that he will provide an update on Rollins' status after The Vision's betrayal. So, Paul Heyman might interrupt Rollins and Pearce on RAW and lay down a challenge to The Visionary for the world championship.

The ex-advocate could then reveal Brock Lesnar as the opponent, and The Mayor of Suplex City could immediately dethrone The Revolutionary and become the new champion. With this, WWE can write Seth off television in a perfect way.

Additionally, The Vision will still move strongly on Monday Night RAW without Rollins. However, it's important to note that Lesnar is not currently advertised for the next WWE RAW. Plans are expected to change at the last minute due to Seth Rollins' real-life injury.

Brock Lesnar becoming the world champion will open the door for a massive WWE rematch

If Brock Lesnar manages to become the World Heavyweight Champion soon, it will open doors for a rematch between CM Punk and The Beast. The Second City Saint is the No. 1 Contender for the world championship as he defeated LA Knight and Jey Uso on last week's RAW.

If Lesnar becomes the titleholder, then The Best in the World has the right to challenge him for a championship match. Back at WWE SummerSlam 2013, Brock and Punk faced off in a no-disqualification match, which ended with the victory of The Beast Incarnate.

A rematch in WWE will give The Voice of the Voiceless the chance to seek revenge for the previous loss and become the world champion.

Love Verma

Love Verma

Love Verma is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor's degree in Arts and Legislative Law.

Love became a pro wrestling fan after watching Royal Rumble 2014, and became a Brock Lesnar Guy following the 2015 edition of Royal Rumble. He admires the sheer power and dominance The Beast Incarnate displayed in his Triple-Threat Match against John Cena and Seth Rollins. However, one of his favorite matches is Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 31, where Orton delivered one of the greatest RKOs ever.

Outside of wrestling, he enjoys painting, sketching, and immersing himself in the world of PC and PlayStation gaming, showcasing his creativity and love for entertainment.

