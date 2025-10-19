  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Seth Rollins could return before major WWE Premium Live Event - Reports

Seth Rollins could return before major WWE Premium Live Event - Reports

By Ankit Verma
Modified Oct 19, 2025 20:42 GMT
Seth Rollins at WWE Crown Jewel (Picture Courtesy: WWE.com)
Seth Rollins at WWE Crown Jewel (Picture Courtesy: WWE.com)

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins will reportedly be out of action for some time. Popular wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer recently reported that the Stamford-based promotion would be hoping for The Visionary to be back in action in time for WrestleMania.

Ad

On the RAW following WWE Crown Jewel, Bron Breakker turned on Rollins and took him out with a spear. Bronson Reed joined in and hit the 39-year-old with a Tsunami, and Paul Heyman also sided with the Brons. The attack was reportedly intended to write the World Heavyweight Champion off television so he could undergo treatment for the injury he sustained during his match against Cody Rhodes at Crown Jewel.

On a recent edition of Wrestling Observer's Radio, Dave Meltzer confirmed that Seth Rollins was going under the knife. He stated that although the actual extent of the damage to the RAW star's shoulder would only be determined after the surgery, WWE would be hoping for Rollins to be back before WrestleMania 42. The 65-year-old added that there's no guarantee The Visionary would be back in time for The Showcase of Immortals, as he was definitely out for months.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"He's [Seth Rollins] having surgery. That's a hundred percent. They don't know all the damage in his shoulder, and they will find out the damage when they open him up, and when they do the surgery, we’ll have an idea. I guess the best way to put it is they hope he'll be okay for WrestleMania. There's no way of knowing one way or the other today whether he will be or not. But he's out for months, for sure, which we already knew," Meltzer said. [H/T: Wrestling Headlines]
Ad

10 WWE Stars Who Are Now Banned - Find Out Now!

Ad

WWE to finally provide an official update about Seth Rollins

Amid all the rumors surrounding Seth Rollins' injury and potential surgery, WWE has yet to share an official word regarding the World Heavyweight Champion. However, the wrestling promotion is likely to shed light on The Visionary's future on RAW.

Earlier this week, WWE announced that RAW General Manager Adam Pearce will provide an update about Rollins on the October 20 edition of the red brand. The GM could also shed light on the future of the World Heavyweight Title belt in the absence of the current champion.

Ad

Only time will tell if The Visionary is forced to relinquish the World Heavyweight Championship due to the unfortunate injury.

About the author
Ankit Verma

Ankit Verma

Ankit Verma is a writer from Shimla, India.

He joined Sportskeeda as a WWE news writer in 2023. He has 2,700+ articles published on the website, covering wrestling shows, interviews, breaking wrestling news, and more.

Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences

Quick Links

Edited by Ankit Verma
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications