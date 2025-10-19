Seth Rollins could return before major WWE Premium Live Event - Reports

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins will reportedly be out of action for some time. Popular wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer recently reported that the Stamford-based promotion would be hoping for The Visionary to be back in action in time for WrestleMania.On the RAW following WWE Crown Jewel, Bron Breakker turned on Rollins and took him out with a spear. Bronson Reed joined in and hit the 39-year-old with a Tsunami, and Paul Heyman also sided with the Brons. The attack was reportedly intended to write the World Heavyweight Champion off television so he could undergo treatment for the injury he sustained during his match against Cody Rhodes at Crown Jewel.On a recent edition of Wrestling Observer's Radio, Dave Meltzer confirmed that Seth Rollins was going under the knife. He stated that although the actual extent of the damage to the RAW star's shoulder would only be determined after the surgery, WWE would be hoping for Rollins to be back before WrestleMania 42. The 65-year-old added that there's no guarantee The Visionary would be back in time for The Showcase of Immortals, as he was definitely out for months.&quot;He's [Seth Rollins] having surgery. That's a hundred percent. They don't know all the damage in his shoulder, and they will find out the damage when they open him up, and when they do the surgery, we’ll have an idea. I guess the best way to put it is they hope he'll be okay for WrestleMania. There's no way of knowing one way or the other today whether he will be or not. But he's out for months, for sure, which we already knew,&quot; Meltzer said. [H/T: Wrestling Headlines]WWE to finally provide an official update about Seth RollinsAmid all the rumors surrounding Seth Rollins' injury and potential surgery, WWE has yet to share an official word regarding the World Heavyweight Champion. However, the wrestling promotion is likely to shed light on The Visionary's future on RAW.Earlier this week, WWE announced that RAW General Manager Adam Pearce will provide an update about Rollins on the October 20 edition of the red brand. The GM could also shed light on the future of the World Heavyweight Title belt in the absence of the current champion.WWE @WWELINKWHAT JUST HAPPENED?! 🤯 THE BRONSONS HAVE TURNED ON SETH ROLLINS! THE VISION IS NOW WITHOUT THEIR VISIONARY.Only time will tell if The Visionary is forced to relinquish the World Heavyweight Championship due to the unfortunate injury.