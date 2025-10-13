The Vision is no more: Bron Breakker attacks Seth Rollins on WWE RAW

The Vision lasted just six months after Bron Breakker attacked Seth Rollins on WWE RAW in Perth, Australia. Bronson Reed also joined in before Paul Heyman decided to go with two behemoths as The Visionary lay down at the center of the ring. Rollins began the show by celebrating his win at Crown Jewel: Perth. He then bragged about doing things on his own, disregarding the help that Breakker, Reed and Heyman have provided him since The Vision was formed. Breakker was visibly disappointed by Rollins' comments, but it didn't seem to affect things backstage later in the show. After CM Punk became the No. 1 contender for the World Heavyweight Championship, The Vision attacked him, Jey Uso and LA Knight. As Seth Rollins was celebrating, Bron Breakker speared him in half, shocking the crowd, Bronson Reed and Paul Heyman. Breakker got into Reed's face, which seemingly convinced him to do the same. He delivered a huge Tsunami on Rollins, with Heyman raising The Brons' hands to end the show. It was a shocking turn of events that began with Seth Rollins' comments about not needing The Vision. Well, he no longer has The Vision, as Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed and Paul Heyman made it clear on RAW. Breakker also grabbed the World Heavyweight Championship, signaling his intent to go after the title. It will be interesting to see how things unfold in the next week, especially with CM Punk becoming the No. 1 contender after beating Jey Uso and LA Knight in a triple threat match.Reed, who earned a big win over Roman Reigns on Saturday, deserves a world title shot as well, according to Big E. Things have gotten more interesting all of sudden due to the increasing number of main event talents on the red brand.