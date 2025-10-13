  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Bron Breakker
  • The Vision is no more: Bron Breakker attacks Seth Rollins on WWE RAW

The Vision is no more: Bron Breakker attacks Seth Rollins on WWE RAW

By JP David
Modified Oct 13, 2025 14:47 GMT
The Vision is no longer together. (Photo: @paulheyman on IG)
The Vision is no longer together. (Photo: @paulheyman on IG)

The Vision lasted just six months after Bron Breakker attacked Seth Rollins on WWE RAW in Perth, Australia. Bronson Reed also joined in before Paul Heyman decided to go with two behemoths as The Visionary lay down at the center of the ring.

Ad

Rollins began the show by celebrating his win at Crown Jewel: Perth. He then bragged about doing things on his own, disregarding the help that Breakker, Reed and Heyman have provided him since The Vision was formed.

Breakker was visibly disappointed by Rollins' comments, but it didn't seem to affect things backstage later in the show. After CM Punk became the No. 1 contender for the World Heavyweight Championship, The Vision attacked him, Jey Uso and LA Knight.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

As Seth Rollins was celebrating, Bron Breakker speared him in half, shocking the crowd, Bronson Reed and Paul Heyman. Breakker got into Reed's face, which seemingly convinced him to do the same. He delivered a huge Tsunami on Rollins, with Heyman raising The Brons' hands to end the show.

Brock Lesnar hates these 8 WWE stars? Watch Here!

Ad

It was a shocking turn of events that began with Seth Rollins' comments about not needing The Vision. Well, he no longer has The Vision, as Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed and Paul Heyman made it clear on RAW.

Breakker also grabbed the World Heavyweight Championship, signaling his intent to go after the title. It will be interesting to see how things unfold in the next week, especially with CM Punk becoming the No. 1 contender after beating Jey Uso and LA Knight in a triple threat match.

Reed, who earned a big win over Roman Reigns on Saturday, deserves a world title shot as well, according to Big E. Things have gotten more interesting all of sudden due to the increasing number of main event talents on the red brand.

About the author
JP David

JP David

Twitter icon

Juan Paolo David has been covering all things WWE for Sportskeeda since 2020 and has eight years of experience in content writing. He holds a degree in Agriculture but has been a fan of pro wrestling since a kid. This love for the entertainment sport led him to write about it.

Juan writes well-researched articles, not only to ensure that he presents readers with correct facts and figures but also because he wants to learn as much as possible about the topics he writes about.

Edge is Juan’s all-time favorite wrestler. He grew up watching Edge and Christian and was a huge fan of their tag team. So much so, that if he could go back in time he would manage the duo. And let them know that he can play their entrance themes with a kazoo!

Besides wrestling, Juan loves to watch NBA or a Dortmund game. He also enjoys watching TV and movies during his free time. He works as a writer in SK’s basketball division.

Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences

Quick Links

Edited by JP David
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications