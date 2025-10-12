WWE star set for title shot; beating Roman Reigns "a golden ticket", according to Big E

Former WWE Champion Big E thinks beating Roman Reigns is the "golden ticket" to a future title shot. Reigns suffered a shocking loss at WWE Crown Jewel: Perth in an Australian Street Fight.

The Tribal Chief opened the premium live event against Bronson Reed, who was accompanied to the ring by Paul Heyman. The two beat each other up early, with the action spilling onto the outside. Bron Breakker got involved in the match, prompting The Usos to support Reigns.

However, things went south after Jey Uso speared Roman Reigns through a table. It allowed "Big" Bronson to hit the Tsunami on the OTC for the pinfall victory. Reed is just the second WWE Superstar to pin Reigns in one-on-one action since 2020, joining Cody Rhodes.

On the Crown Jewel: Perth Post-Show, Big E said that Bronson Reed should get a world title shot for beating Reigns. It's a huge accomplishment that should position Reed at the start of the line.

"I think he essentially has the golden ticket. If you pin Roman Reigns, if he wants a world title shot tomorrow, he should be able to have that. He should be able to skip the line. It means that much," Big E said.

It will be interesting to see what's next for Bronson Reed. He might not be allowed to challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship, which is currently held by Seth Rollins, and both are members of The Vision.

What did Roman Reigns say after losing to Bronson Reed?

As expected, Roman Reigns was very disappointed after losing to Bronson Reed. He expressed his frustration to Jey and Jimmy Uso, who tried apologizing to The Tribal Chief.

Reigns understood what The Usos did for him, but he claimed that it no longer works that way and things aren't what they used to be. He expressed his love for Jey and Jimmy, but he doesn't want to see them until Christmas.

After Reigns walked out of the ring and back to the locker room, Main Event Jey seemed furious, leaving his twin brother in the ring less than a month after they officially reunited.

