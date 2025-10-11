All 5 WWE stars who pinned Roman Reigns since he became The Tribal Chief

Roman Reigns stunningly returned to WWE after several months off at SummerSlam 2020, attacking "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman after Wyatt had just won the title from his former follower. That night, something had changed. Reigns had changed. And in doing so, we would come to realize that he had changed the world of professional wrestling forever.

Over the following week, fans wondered whether Reigns had turned heel. His demeanor throughout the SmackDown that followed would fuel this speculation further. And then, we learned that he had allied himself with Paul Heyman: a definitive moment of the era. Two nights later at Payback, Roman Reigns won the Universal Championship, wrecked everyone and left, and then kickstarted a feud with his cousin, Jey Uso.

Jey Uso's stardom reached unprecedented heights, heights dwarfed by who he has become today, but when Reigns beat Uso for the second time inside Hell in a Cell in an "I Quit Match," we witnessed the birth of The Tribal Chief. The prelude morphed into the first chapter of The Bloodline Saga. Ironically, the same Bloodline Saga, which is now once again back in full swing, continues to get more dramatic than ever following Crown Jewel tonight.

Tonight in Perth, Jey Uso cost Roman Reigns his Australian Street Fight against Bronson Reed in what was just Reigns' fifth pinfall loss since he defeated Jey Uso to become the Tribal Chief. What's even more fascinating is that Uso was the first man to ever pin the Tribal Chief. At Crown Jewel, Uso speared Reigns, albeit unintentionally, but that does not help Jey's mental state, or how he has begun to be perceived of late, and it certainly does not help calm down possibly the most political and dramatic family in the history of humanity.

Given the poetic nature of tonight's developments and a nice round figure, in this article, we shall discuss the five pinfall losses Reigns has taken since he became The Tribal Chief. And a shoutout to hometown monster Bronson Reed on becoming just the second man to have ever pinned this almost invisible version of Roman Reigns.

#1 Roman Reigns' former Right Hand Man: Jey Uso

Following the fallout from WrestleMania 39, The Usos got sick and tired of The Tribal Chief and his manipulations and got out of the system. Jimmy would eventually come back, betray Jey, and join Roman, before The Bloodline reunited the following year in the lead-up to Survivor Series, and once again now (if one can call this united), but back then, what Jey did was unprecedented.

The Usos defeated Solo Sikoa and Roman Reigns in tag team action after Jey pinned Roman. It marked the first time Reigns was pinned since 2019, when he had lost to King Corbin, and the first time The Tribal Chief was ever pinned. Ironically, pinned by the same man he defeated to become The Tribal Chief.

#2 Roman Reigns' arch-rival: Cody Rhodes

After having defeated Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns was seldom seen, and when he was, he was seen on SmackDown. Meanwhile, Cody Rhodes remained uncrowned as he carried Monday Night RAW. Those paths would converge when Rhodes went back-to-back at Royal Rumble 2024, or so we thought.

What followed was the introduction of The Rock, who turned into The Final Boss. Rhodes aligned with a man who was once his blood-enemy, and seemingly is yet again, the same man whom he will face at Crown Jewel tonight: then and now, the World Heavyweight Champion, Seth Rollins. Rollins and Rhodes lost to Reigns and Rock in the main event of Night 1 of WrestleMania 40, thus making Reigns vs Rhodes the following night a "Bloodline Rules" match.

On Night 2, Cody Rhodes defeated Roman Reigns to finish the story in perhaps the most spectacular and dramatic match in WWE history, and marked the end of an era as he became the Undisputed WWE Champion. Reigns would not be seen in WWE for months, having suffered his first singles pinfall loss since turning heel. It also marked just the second time he was ever pinned as The Tribal Chief, and the only time he has ever been pinned as a heel (barring The Shield days).

#3 Roman Reigns' former enforcer: Solo Sikoa

Solo Sikoa was unbeaten on WWE's main roster until the RAW before WrestleMania 39. However, he emerged into the limelight further after Reigns' appearances decreased further over the following year. At Crown Jewel 2023, he had beaten John Cena. Then, Mr. Sikoa would go on a tremendous losing streak before he began being pushed following WrestleMania 40, with Roman Reigns gone, and Jimmy Uso taken out soon thereafter.

He created an initial version of what is now the MFTs. Leading this bootleg Bloodline, he pinned Cody Rhodes in six-man tag action, challenged Cody for the Undisputed WWE Championship at SummerSlam, and then began a feud with Roman Reigns as well. After he and Jacob Fatu lost to Reigns and Rhodes at Bad Blood, Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Fatu defeated the reunited OG Bloodline in six-man tag action after Solo pinned Roman Reigns.

Solo Sikoa strengthened his case for being the new Tribal Chief, before Reigns, with help from The Usos — Jey, Jimmy, and Sami — and CM Punk and Paul Heyman, won WarGames, and then defeated Solo Sikoa on the RAW on Netflix premiere, to get his win back. That, however, would indirectly cause the next time he took a pinfall loss.

#4 Roman Reigns' albatross and former brother: Seth Rollins

The consequences of CM Punk's "favor" to Paul Heyman, NOT Roman Reigns, took quite a long road before eventually coming bite Reigns (and Punk himself) in the backside, or to be more accurate, strike them right in an even more embarrassing area, and in an even more humiliating fashion. Following the event of the Royal Rumble, the Elimination Chamber, and then RAW at MSG, it was clear that Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins' paths were going to cross at WrestleMania.

The favor Punk wanted, meanwhile, was this: Paul Heyman accompanying him to the ring and standing in his corner in Punk's first WrestleMania main event (Reigns' tenth, by the way). Heyman, caught in the middle, took a shocking path instead. He first betrayed CM Punk, and then Roman Reigns, and aligned with Seth Rollins to initiate the formation of The Vision. In doing so, Rollins continued to remain Reigns' Achilles Heel, pinning him in the main event of WrestleMania.

#5 Roman Reigns' Tribal Thief: Bronson Reed

Seth Rollins would add Bron Breakker to their ranks on the RAW after WrestleMania, with Breakker taking Reigns out for several months, before Reigns returned to seek his revenge. By this time, The Vision was even stronger — they now had Bronson Reed. Following SummerSlam, where Reigns and Jey Uso teamed up to defeat The BronSons, Reed and Reigns were set for a collision course at Clash in Paris.

While Reigns defeated Reed in Paris, he was taken out by Breakker afterwards, and both monsters forced Reigns to be stretchered out of the arena after a vicious assault. Jey Uso tried to help Reigns out, but instead, was injured ahead of the main event, where he then failed to regain the World Heavyweight Championship in a Fatal Four Way Match.

Reigns' injury and his own failure triggered Jey Uso, and he has been on a downward mental spiral since, and that continued when he accidentally cost Roman Reigns the match against Bronson Reed in his home country of Australia at Crown Jewel tonight. As we see The Bloodline continue to fracture, Reed picked up the biggest win of his career, becoming just the second person to ever pin The Tribal Chief in one-on-one competition.

About the author Tathya Sachdev Tathya Sachdev is an undergraduate student majoring in English literature and an aspiring professional snooker player. Before joining Sportskeeda's WWE Trends division, Tathya spent a year as a news writer for eWrestlingNews and Wrestling Headlines and has contributed editorials to various publications.



Tathya got hooked on wrestling during the Road to WrestleMania 34 when there was widespread speculation about a potential John Cena vs The Undertaker match because they had always been the two most popular stars amongst the casual viewing audience in the country. The buildup to their match fueled his curiosity. Despite the brief match, he began exploring wrestling through Sportskeeda during this time, which led him to become passionate about the industry.



CM Punk is a standout figure for Tathya, as he believes the star is a true master of blending fiction and reality in wrestling. Among a whole lot of things about CM Punk, he also resonates with Punk's mantra: "I'm straight edge, and straight edge means I'm better than you."



Tathya interviewed wrestling stars such as Gunther and Drew McIntyre at the WWE Superstar Spectacle 2023 in Hyderabad. Know More