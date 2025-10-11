What Roman Reigns told The Usos following his stunning defeat at Crown Jewel 2025

Roman Reigns suffered a stunning defeat at WWE Crown Jewel 2025, losing his first singles match since WrestleMania 40, and his second since his defeat at TLC 2019. Following the match, a lot of drama unfolded with the former Bloodline stars, and we captured what The OTC said.The Usos made their way out at Crown Jewel 2025 after the interference from Bron Breakker, but they were just a little too slow. In the end, it was a huge spot that saw Jey Uso accidentally spearing Roman Reigns through a table that ultimately led to Reed's shocking upset victory in Australia.After the match, a frustrated Roman Reigns told The Usos that it wasn't like the old days and that he didn't want to see them until Christmas:&quot;But what did I tell y'all? The whole world thinks I can't do s**t on my own. I told you. I get it. I want you to be there with me, but this ain't like the old times. It only works if you...it only works one way, I told y'all that before. It only works one way! I love you [to Jimmy Uso], and I love you [to Jey Uso], but I don't want to see y'all till Christmas.&quot;Of course, they are more than likely to meet before Christmas. All signs indicate that he will be a part of the WarGames match, and Jey Uso is also rumored to be in that match. We don't want to spoil it too much for you, but it was reported that they will be going up against The Vision and two other shocking names. You can click the link, but if you want to avoid spoilers, we would suggest you don't proceed.Either way, the drama has heated up, and even Jey Uso told Jimmy, &quot;I'm out&quot;.