More disappointing news on Seth Rollins’ WWE in-ring status - Reports

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins is already out of The Vision, and it looks like he'll be away from the ring for some time as well.On RAW after Crown Jewel, Bron Breakker turned on Rollins and attacked him. Later, Bronson Reed and Paul Heyman joined him, turning their backs on The Visionary. Before this, Rollins was seen with an arm sling, indicating he suffered an injury at the Perth PLE, where he defeated Cody Rhodes for the Crown Jewel Title.It was initially reported that The Vision's attack was intended to write Rollins off television so he could recover from the injury.Amid this, a new report emerged from Fightful Select, revealing that the company expects the star to be out of the ring for a while. This means Rollins is likely to be out of the squared circle for a longer time.The promotion does not expect The Visionary to recover quickly and return to the ring.&quot;Sources that Fightful Select spoke to in WWE expect to be without Seth Rollins in ring for a while.&quot;The news is indeed disappointing for the World Heavyweight Champion's fans, as he is not expected to return to the ring anytime soon. Because of this real-life injury, WWE was also forced to cancel some major plans.A recent report disclosed that there were plans to escalate The Vision's domination in the company. The plans even included Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed becoming the World Tag Team Champions. Currently, the titles belong to The Judgment Day.So, it seems that with Rollins' injury, The Vision vs. The Judgment Day storyline plans remain uncertain.WWE finally revealed a major Seth Rollins update on RAWWWE has yet to officially confirm the reported injury of Seth Rollins. However, it was recently announced that Adam Pearce will give an update on Rollins and offer more clarity regarding his situation on RAW after The Vision's implosion.This confirms that Pearce is expected to announce Rollins' injury but will cite the attack by Reed and Breakker as the reason for it as part of the storyline. Additionally, the future of the World Heavyweight Championship is also expected to be confirmed.The RAW General Manager might disclose whether Seth will relinquish the title or defend it at Saturday Night's Main Event. Currently, CM Punk is the No.1 Contender for the world championship.