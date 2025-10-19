  • home icon
  • WWE
  • More disappointing news on Seth Rollins’ WWE in-ring status - Reports

More disappointing news on Seth Rollins’ WWE in-ring status - Reports

By Love Verma
Published Oct 19, 2025 03:32 GMT
Major news on Seth Rollins future. [Image credits: WWE.com]
Seth Rollins is the current World Heavyweight Champion [Image credits: WWE.com]

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins is already out of The Vision, and it looks like he'll be away from the ring for some time as well.

Ad

On RAW after Crown Jewel, Bron Breakker turned on Rollins and attacked him. Later, Bronson Reed and Paul Heyman joined him, turning their backs on The Visionary. Before this, Rollins was seen with an arm sling, indicating he suffered an injury at the Perth PLE, where he defeated Cody Rhodes for the Crown Jewel Title.

It was initially reported that The Vision's attack was intended to write Rollins off television so he could recover from the injury.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Amid this, a new report emerged from Fightful Select, revealing that the company expects the star to be out of the ring for a while. This means Rollins is likely to be out of the squared circle for a longer time.

10 WWE Stars Who Are Now Banned - Find Out Now!

The promotion does not expect The Visionary to recover quickly and return to the ring.

"Sources that Fightful Select spoke to in WWE expect to be without Seth Rollins in ring for a while."
Ad

The news is indeed disappointing for the World Heavyweight Champion's fans, as he is not expected to return to the ring anytime soon. Because of this real-life injury, WWE was also forced to cancel some major plans.

A recent report disclosed that there were plans to escalate The Vision's domination in the company. The plans even included Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed becoming the World Tag Team Champions. Currently, the titles belong to The Judgment Day.

Ad

So, it seems that with Rollins' injury, The Vision vs. The Judgment Day storyline plans remain uncertain.

WWE finally revealed a major Seth Rollins update on RAW

WWE has yet to officially confirm the reported injury of Seth Rollins. However, it was recently announced that Adam Pearce will give an update on Rollins and offer more clarity regarding his situation on RAW after The Vision's implosion.

Ad

This confirms that Pearce is expected to announce Rollins' injury but will cite the attack by Reed and Breakker as the reason for it as part of the storyline. Additionally, the future of the World Heavyweight Championship is also expected to be confirmed.

The RAW General Manager might disclose whether Seth will relinquish the title or defend it at Saturday Night's Main Event. Currently, CM Punk is the No.1 Contender for the world championship.

About the author
Love Verma

Love Verma

Love Verma is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Legislative Law. His experience in legal drafting helps him cross-check reports with reputed media to ensure their accuracy. Despite being an avid WWE fan, Verma manages to maintain objectivity in his work, ensuring unbiased writing that resonates with both the casual reader and die-hard fan.

Love became a pro wrestling fan after watching Royal Rumble 2014, and became a Brock Lesnar Guy following the 2015 edition of Royal Rumble. He admires the sheer power and dominance The Beast Incarnate displayed in his Triple-Threat Match against John Cena and Seth Rollins. However, one of his favorite matches is Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 31, where Orton delivered one of the greatest RKOs ever.

Outside of wrestling, he enjoys painting, sketching, and immersing himself in the world of PC and PlayStation gaming, showcasing his creativity and love for entertainment.

Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences

Quick Links

Edited by Neda Ali
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications