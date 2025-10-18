Major WWE championship plans scrapped - Reports

WWE had to scrap major championship plans recently. The Stamford-based promotion was forced to shake up their creative direction following Crown Jewel after Seth Rollins was injured.

The World Heavyweight Champion reportedly suffered a shoulder injury during his match against Cody Rhodes in Australia. This not only led to The Vision turning on Rollins but also scrapped plans for a major title change.

According to the recent edition of Wrestling Observer Newsletter (WON), there were plans for The Vision to dominate even more on RAW with Rollins as World Champion and Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker as World Tag Team Champions.

The Tag Team Titles on RAW are currently held by The Judgment Day, but had it not been for The Visionary's injury, Reed and Breakker would have won the straps. This would have solidified the faction as a dominant force in WWE, with them holding major championships on RAW.

The report mentions that the angle on Monday, which saw Breakker spear Rollins, was planned some time after WrestleMania next year, however, the unexpected injury to The Architect sped up those plans.

This injury also poses the question of what the promotion will do with the World Heavyweight Championship. Rollins is expected to undergo surgery and reportedly could be out of action until after WrestleMania 42.

The Vision gets a new name at WWE show

The shocking turn of events on RAW happened after Breakker hit Rollins with a Spear, followed by a Tsunami by Reed.

The night ended with both of them having their hands raised by Paul Heyman as their former leader lay helplessly on the mat. While the new direction of this faction is yet to be determined, Reed shared a new name for The Brons during WWE's tour of Japan.

Taking to X/Twitter, the Aus-Zilla wrote that "the kaijus" have arrived in Tokyo. In Japanese fantasy and fiction movies, Kaiju is a giant monster.

