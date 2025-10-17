  • home icon
  • WWE
  • The Vision gets new name after Seth Rollins betrayal

The Vision gets new name after Seth Rollins betrayal

By Aashrit Satija
Modified Oct 17, 2025 08:45 GMT
Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed on RAW [Image credits: wwe.com]
Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed on RAW [Image credits: wwe.com]

WWE Superstars Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed betrayed Seth Rollins on this week's edition of Monday Night RAW. The Vision has now confirmed a new name.

Ad

On the latest edition of the red brand's show, CM Punk, Jey Uso, and LA Knight locked horns in a Number One Contender's Match for Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship. The bout ended in Punk's favor, and as many expected, The Vision came out to obliterate Rollins' next in line opponent.

However, the whole world was shocked after Breakker turned on The Visionary, hitting the latter with a vicious Spear before the end of the show. Reed then followed in his teammate's footsteps to hit Rollins with a Tsunami. Even Paul Heyman sided with The Brons, leaving the World Heavyweight Champion lying inside the ring.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

'Big' Bronson Reed recently took to X/Twitter to upload a picture with Bron Breakker from WWE's tour of Japan. In the post's caption, Reed confirmed a new name for his team, "The Kaijus." For those unaware, a Kaiju is a giant monster in Japanese fantasy and science fiction movies and television programs.

10 WWE Stars Who Are Now Banned - Find Out Now!

"Tokyo. The kaijus have arrived," he wrote.

Check out his post below:

Ad

Vince Russo believes Bronson Reed should have turned on Bron Breakker after Seth Rollins betrayal on WWE RAW

During a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo said that he believed Seth Rollins' betrayal storyline could have been even better if Bronson Reed turned on Bron Breakker after the latter hit The Visionary with a Spear.

Ad
"Chris, think about what you just said. How much more interesting is that? If freaking Bronson Reed would have laid out Bron Breakker now, now what do you have? Breaker laid out Seth, and then we turned around and Reed laid out Breaker," Vince Russo said.

Seth Rollins is rumored to be out of in-ring competition for a while after he suffered an injury against Cody Rhodes at Crown Jewel 2025. It will be interesting to see when The Visionary will return to WWE TV to confront Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker.

About the author
Aashrit Satija

Aashrit Satija

Aashrit Satija is from New Delhi, India, and is a dynamic writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. With a deep passion for professional wrestling, he expertly captures its essence through insightful analysis. Aashrit's articles have become a go-to source for fans, delivering the latest news.

His favorite WWE wrestlers are John Cena and Randy Orton. He is also a big football fan. His favorite team is Real Madrid and his favorite player is Cristiano Ronaldo.

His articulate writing style, extensive industry knowledge, and meticulous research ensure both entertainment and information for readers.

Engaging with the WWE community, Aashrit sparks meaningful discussions and fosters camaraderie. As a dedicated contributor, he continues to shape the narrative of this exhilarating sport, leaving a lasting impact through his eloquent prose and unwavering passion.

Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences

Quick Links

Edited by Aashrit Satija
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications