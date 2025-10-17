The Vision gets new name after Seth Rollins betrayal

WWE Superstars Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed betrayed Seth Rollins on this week's edition of Monday Night RAW. The Vision has now confirmed a new name.On the latest edition of the red brand's show, CM Punk, Jey Uso, and LA Knight locked horns in a Number One Contender's Match for Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship. The bout ended in Punk's favor, and as many expected, The Vision came out to obliterate Rollins' next in line opponent. However, the whole world was shocked after Breakker turned on The Visionary, hitting the latter with a vicious Spear before the end of the show. Reed then followed in his teammate's footsteps to hit Rollins with a Tsunami. Even Paul Heyman sided with The Brons, leaving the World Heavyweight Champion lying inside the ring.'Big' Bronson Reed recently took to X/Twitter to upload a picture with Bron Breakker from WWE's tour of Japan. In the post's caption, Reed confirmed a new name for his team, &quot;The Kaijus.&quot; For those unaware, a Kaiju is a giant monster in Japanese fantasy and science fiction movies and television programs.&quot;Tokyo. The kaijus have arrived,&quot; he wrote.Check out his post below:Vince Russo believes Bronson Reed should have turned on Bron Breakker after Seth Rollins betrayal on WWE RAWDuring a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo said that he believed Seth Rollins' betrayal storyline could have been even better if Bronson Reed turned on Bron Breakker after the latter hit The Visionary with a Spear.&quot;Chris, think about what you just said. How much more interesting is that? If freaking Bronson Reed would have laid out Bron Breakker now, now what do you have? Breaker laid out Seth, and then we turned around and Reed laid out Breaker,&quot; Vince Russo said.Seth Rollins is rumored to be out of in-ring competition for a while after he suffered an injury against Cody Rhodes at Crown Jewel 2025. It will be interesting to see when The Visionary will return to WWE TV to confront Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker.