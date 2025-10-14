Bron Breakker should have been laid out by 37-year-old star on WWE RAW, says Vince Russo (Exclusive)

WWE followed up an entertaining Crown Jewel event with an equally entertaining episode of RAW in Perth. The episode saw Dominik Myseterio defend his Intercontinental Championship against Penta and also featured Australia's own, Rhea Ripley, in action.
The most memorable moment of the episode, though, came via The Dog of WWE, Bron Breakker. The 27-year-old star of The Vision attacked Seth Rollins towards the end of the show, shocking everyone in the RAC Arena, including Paul Heyman. Following his attack, Bronson Reed joined him in attacking Rollins.
However, veteran writer Vince Russo felt that it would've been better had Reed not sided with Bron Breakker. Speaking on an episode of Legion of RAW on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, he agreed with his co-host, Dr Chris Featherstone, as both of them felt it would've been more interesting had Reed attacked Breakker instead.
"Chris, think about what you just said. How much more interesting is that? If freaking Bronson Reed would have laid out Bron Breakker now, now what do you have? Breaker laid out Seth, and then we turned around and Reed laid out Breaker." Vince Russo said.
After initially being shocked and conflicted about the assault on Rollins, Heyman sided with The Brons, and it seems like this will be the pairing going forward. Breakker immediately made his intentions clear as he held Rollins' World Title in his hand, indicating that he would go after the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.
However, it remains to be seen where Bronson Reed goes from here. He just earned a huge win over Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel, but can't compete for the World Title if Breakker is gunning for the same. He can focus on capturing the WWE Intercontinental Championship, but that race is already crowded with Penta, Rusev, and potentially even John Cena in the mix.
