Brock Lesnar to return and renew rivalry with former WWE Champion he legitimately injured 8 years ago? Exploring the possible WrestleMania 40 match

Brock Lesnar has been out of action since his loss to Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam last year. The Beast Incarnate is expected to return to WWE at Royal Rumble to begin a path to WrestleMania 40. However, there is no official confirmation regarding his opponent yet.

After last year's disappointing match against Omos, fans would want to see Lesnar face someone of high caliber this year, and who better than his old foe, Randy Orton, to go up against? Both men broke into the business around the same time, and despite that, they have only had one major PPV match, which incidentally led to major heat backstage.

At SummerSlam 2016, Lesnar and Orton clashed in a mega bout. However, the match had to be stopped after Lesnar pummeled Orton by continuously hitting him with MMA-style elbows, busting The Viper open. This led to backstage heat on Brock Lesnar after the match.

The duo may encounter each other during the Royal Rumble, which could lead to the old rivalry getting renewed. Randy Orton could very well decide to avenge what Lesnar had done to him eight years ago. This could set up a match at WrestleMania 40.

Brock Lesnar is expected to return at Royal Rumble 2024

According to Wrestling Observer Radio's Dave Meltzer, Brock Lesnar is set to make a comeback at Royal Rumble 2024. Although he hasn't been officially announced for the event, the journalist has seemingly confirmed The Beast's return. The highly anticipated live show is slated to take place at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida, on January 27th.

“When Lesnar lost to Rhodes clean at SummerSlam, he did so in that manner because at the time the plan was for him not to return until the Rumble season or the TV’s leading to that show. It was all decided months ago.” said Meltzer

The Beast Incarnate's entry into Royal Rumble would be something the fans would love to see, and a potential showdown between Orton and Lesnar during the match will surely hit home with the fans worldwide.

