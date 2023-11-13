Brock Lesnar WWE return date confirmed - Reports

Brock Lesnar's pivot to babyface status upon his WWE return in the summer of 2021 was warmly received by the fanbase. It was something that most people did not expect, but they organically indulged in it owing to the legendary star's work over the years.

Lesnar has arguably reached a stage in his career where it is hard for people to boo him, but his turn on Cody Rhodes earlier this year broke the hearts of many viewers, especially the young demographic.

But The Beast Incarnate's heel run was short-lived, as he embraced The American Nightmare following a pinfall loss to the latter at SummerSlam. He has not been seen on WWE TV ever since.

Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio (via RSN) reported that Brock Lesnar will be at Royal Rumble 2024. While he is not advertised for the show yet, the journalist confirmed The Beast's return. The premium live event is scheduled to emanate from Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida, on January 27.

This year at The Show of Shows, Lesnar took on The Nigerian Giant Omos. His feud with Bobby Lashley ended abruptly on the Road to WrestleMania, too. The All Mighty has since addressed his unfinished business with The Beast.

Lashley also claimed that he is not a "stepping stone" to the latter when asked about the potential WWE debut of an ex-UFC mauler. Check it out here.

Brock Lesnar details the problem with WWE Superstars and wrestlers in general today

Brock Lesnar is an old-school superstar. He made his in-ring debut for the Stamford-based promotion in 2002 and immediately rose up the ranks like no other. In the last two years, he has put over Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes, two of the biggest names in the business today.

While speaking to Pat McAfee in a rare candid interview on The Pat McAfee Show, Brock Lesnar spoke about what he views as the major problem when it comes to the younger stars today:

"I'm looking at these young kids and I don't know. Someone needs to step up. That means get over. Figure out how to f-cking put a–es in seats, not worry about your next high spot. Figure out how the hell I can be different. Like how can I make money? That's it. That's the business." [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

The WWE legend added:

"The young generation thinks that if they go out and do a certain move and do it over and over, you know, that's not the business," Lesnar said. "There's a good guy and a bad guy. You know, like, Holyfield and Tyson. Like you know, mega heavyweights. 'Ah, I don't like that guy. I like him.' Pitting people against each other. Storylines and you know, that's what's fun about me coming back this time was the storyline with Roman Reigns. Being with Paul Heyman for 15 years and now Paul's with Roman."

Lesnar revealed why he felt his match against Drew McIntyre at The Show of Shows was the end of his wrestling career and who brought him back to WWE. Check out the details here.

Who should Brock Lesnar go after when he resurfaces on WWE TV? Sound off in the comments section below!

We asked Kane what he thinks of CM Punk coming to WWE right here