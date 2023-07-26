Former champion comments on UFC legend possibly signing with WWE, says he is not a "stepping stone" to Brock Lesnar

WWE Superstar Brock Lesnar is renowned for his work in mixed martial arts, with five wins and three losses under his belt. During his time in UFC, he lost via submission to Frank Mir on February 2, 2008, at UFC 81, then defeated the latter a year later on July 11, 2009, at UFC 100.

Bobby Lashley is another WWE name that also has an impressive MMA background. The All Mighty has had a career record of 15 wins with only two losses under his belt.

While doing an interview with PERFORM Podcast, Lashley was asked about Frank Mir possibly signing with WWE and who the UFC veteran should face first in his debut. The All Mighty had an emphatic and short response to it:

"If Frank Mir came into the WWE, I believe he should go through Brock to get to me, not me to get to Brock, because I'm not the stepping stone for anyone," Lashley said. [8:03-8:14]

In early 2017, the UFC star expressed interest in facing Brock Lesnar for the third time. On March 17, 2019, Mir made his debut in the world of pro wrestling by defeating Dan Severn at Game Changer Wrestling's Bloodsport event. Post-match, he called out The Beast.

Frank Mir and Bobby Lashley have never faced each other inside the octagon. Should the former sign with WWE, that can be rectified, as The All Mighty is one of the major players in the company and is currently part of the SmackDown roster.

Bobby Lashley convinced match against retired former WWE Champion would be massive

Dave Bautista and Bobby Lashley were part of the blue brand between 2005 and 2006 and have even faced each other and teamed up with one another during this time. However, they never got to have a singles pay-per-view match or feud.

When asked about The Animal during the aforementioned interview, Lashley did not want to stir any controversies or drum up interest over something less likely to happen. However, he believes going one-on-one with Batista would do great numbers at the box office. You can read more about it here.

While he hasn't stepped into the ring on television since his #1 Contender's match against AJ Styles on the May 12 episode of SmackDown, The All Mighty returned a few weeks ago.

Fans aplenty are massively intrigued by the veteran's recent interactions with the Street Profits – Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams – on the blue brand, possibly teasing the formation of a new faction.

