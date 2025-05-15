Brock Lesnar to return on this week's WWE SmackDown and attack former world champion? Potential explored

Brock Lesnar has been one of WWE's biggest stars for a long time. With that being said, The Beast hasn't appeared on television or at a Premium Live Event since SummerSlam 2023.

However, things could soon change. There is a chance that the former WWE Champion returns to television on Friday Night SmackDown and shockingly attacks Randy Orton. This would all be thanks to General Manager Nick Aldis.

The 14-time world champion battled John Cena at Backlash. When things went awry and referees went down, Randy Orton snapped and began to hit various officials, including Nick Aldis, with the RKO. This wasn't the first time Orton hit Aldis with the move, and Nick has grown increasingly annoyed with the Viper.

What better way for the SmackDown General Manager to gain a measure of revenge than by having the unstoppable Brock Lesnar lay Orton out on SmackDown? It would teach Randy a lesson to never put his hands on Nick again.

Orton and Lesnar are no strangers to each other, with the two having infamously battled it out at WWE SummerSlam in 2016, where Lesnar left Orton a bloody mess. Who better to take Randy out than Brock?

Randy Orton and Nick Aldis could then go one-on-one for the first time ever at WWE SummerSlam

If Randy Orton and Nick Aldis do continue to have problems thanks to The Viper's desire to lay the General Manager out repeatedly, it could lead to something even bigger. Instead of stars simply fighting Orton for him, Nick Aldis could step up and do it himself.

For those unaware, Nick Aldis is a professional wrestler in his own right. The SmackDown General Manager is a former world champion in TNA Wrestling and NWA. He was highly decorated before moving to his non-wrestling role in World Wrestling Entertainment.

According to reports, Aldis is ready to go when the time comes to get in the ring. Not only that, but many feel as if SummerSlam could be the perfect location for The Viper and The National Treasure to go one-on-one in what would presumably be Nick's in-ring debut in the company.

Given that SummerSlam is two nights for the first time ever this year at MetLife Stadium, it would make sense for Triple H to book the biggest matches possible. Orton vs. Aldis could intrigue fans quite a bit if booked correctly over the next few months.

About the author Ken Ken is an American writer and host who started with Sportskeeda in May of 2022.



He has several years of writing experience on other platforms prior to joining Sportskeeda where he covered pro wrestling news. On Sportskeeda, Ken does a variety of projects but is primarily tasked with listicles, trends & features, and live coverage of WWE events.



He has interviewed pro wrestling personalities on his Armbars & Sidebars project. He's spoken to both wrestlers and personalities who have been seen in World Wrestling Entertainment, Ring of Honor, TNA Wrestling, and beyond.



Ken has been a fan of professional wrestling for as far back as he can remember, long before covering the industry became his profession. Know More