Randy Orton could face 38-year-old WWE star at SummerSlam this year (Exclusive)

Randy Orton is one of the biggest stars in WWE today, having been a regular for the company for over 20 years. He is one of the most decorated stars in the history of the company and is well-loved by fans. Now, The Viper could face a 38-year-old star at SummerSlam.
Orton even main-evented the recent Backlash PLE, where he faced off against the Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena. While Cena got the victory in the match, there was another moment involving Randy Orton that drew fans' attention. Orton once again delivered an RKO to the SmackDown GM Nick Aldis, making this his third attack in the last year.
Aldis is a former NWA World Champion and has had a distinguished wrestling career. Fans are eagerly waiting to see him in a WWE ring and asked about the same during the WrestleVotes Q&A on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge. Hall of Fame journalist Bill Apter responded that we could see the him face off against Randy Orton at this year's SummerSlam.
"Oh I wanna see that. I don't know what they're gonna do with Randy at SummerSlam, but I think that would be a very good spot for that. For that show, I think that match would be terrific. The fans would really wanna see that," Apter said. [From 28:53 onwards]
WrestleVotes agreed with Apter's statement, stating that Nick Aldis is reportedly ready to return to the ring. He said, given that the former NWA World Champion is ready, SummerSlam seems likely if this is the storyline they choose to go with.
"100% agree with Bill there. I think SummerSlam seems likely. Couple weeks ago we reported on WrestleVotes Radio that Nick Aldis is willing and ready when the storyline permits. If they've figured it out with him and Orton and they've come to a date, then I say let's rock and roll," he said. [From 29:12 onwards]
The SmackDown General Manager has had some altercations with members of the roster, but hasn't yet laid hands on anyone, and Randy Orton could be the first. Whether this match happens at SummerSlam or on any episode of SmackDown, it is sure to draw a lot of crowd.
