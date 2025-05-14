Randy Orton could face 38-year-old WWE star at SummerSlam this year (Exclusive)

Randy Orton is one of the biggest stars in WWE today, having been a regular for the company for over 20 years. He is one of the most decorated stars in the history of the company and is well-loved by fans. Now, The Viper could face a 38-year-old star at SummerSlam.

Ad

Orton even main-evented the recent Backlash PLE, where he faced off against the Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena. While Cena got the victory in the match, there was another moment involving Randy Orton that drew fans' attention. Orton once again delivered an RKO to the SmackDown GM Nick Aldis, making this his third attack in the last year.

Aldis is a former NWA World Champion and has had a distinguished wrestling career. Fans are eagerly waiting to see him in a WWE ring and asked about the same during the WrestleVotes Q&A on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge. Hall of Fame journalist Bill Apter responded that we could see the him face off against Randy Orton at this year's SummerSlam.

Ad

Trending

"Oh I wanna see that. I don't know what they're gonna do with Randy at SummerSlam, but I think that would be a very good spot for that. For that show, I think that match would be terrific. The fans would really wanna see that," Apter said. [From 28:53 onwards]

Ad

WrestleVotes agreed with Apter's statement, stating that Nick Aldis is reportedly ready to return to the ring. He said, given that the former NWA World Champion is ready, SummerSlam seems likely if this is the storyline they choose to go with.

"100% agree with Bill there. I think SummerSlam seems likely. Couple weeks ago we reported on WrestleVotes Radio that Nick Aldis is willing and ready when the storyline permits. If they've figured it out with him and Orton and they've come to a date, then I say let's rock and roll," he said. [From 29:12 onwards]

Ad

The SmackDown General Manager has had some altercations with members of the roster, but hasn't yet laid hands on anyone, and Randy Orton could be the first. Whether this match happens at SummerSlam or on any episode of SmackDown, it is sure to draw a lot of crowd.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video if you use quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Faiz Ahmed Faiz is a WWE writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BBA graduate who is passionate about sports and wants to make a career in that field. This passion led to a postgraduate degree in Journalism, which helped him pivot into becoming a sports writer. When writing, he puts the utmost importance on accuracy and thorough research.



Faiz has six years of work experience across four companies. He started his career with Zomato and then moved to Amazon. He shifted to becoming a football writer at TV9 Digital and is now with Sportskeeda. He covered the Wrestling Xtreme Mania event in Gurgaon in 2025, where he had the opportunity to interview Raj The Maharaja, fka Jinder Mahal. At the same event, he also got quick interviews with former WWE Superstar Dijak and Japanese Joshi legend Emi Sakura.



When it comes to his favourite wrestlers, Faiz has two names in mind. He loved to watch Triple H before the current WWE CCO retired, and he is a huge fan of Roman Reigns. Being a loyal fan since the Tribal Chief's SHIELD days, Faiz credits Roman's mic skills and unmatched in-ring storytelling for his mega success. When he was young, one in-ring story left a lasting impression on his mind and eventually got him hooked on WWE. That match was Shawn Michaels vs. Ric Flair at WrestleMania 24. Apart from that, he is also a fan of RAW.



When Faiz is not writing for Sportskeeda, he loves to keep up with other sports. He is an avid cricket and football fan, a huge gamer, and loves playing some RPGs on the PlayStation. Know More