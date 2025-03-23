Brock Lesnar to return at WrestleMania 41 & challenge current WWE champion after his match? Chances explored

Brock Lesnar has not been seen in a WWE ring since SummerSlam 2023. In his last appearance yet, he lost to The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Ad

A major reason for Lesnar's absence from the company is his alleged involvement with Vince McMahon's ongoing legal issues. WWE is seemingly unwilling to have Lesnar on screen until that dispute is resolved.

However, if the company does indeed choose to have him return at 'Mania 41 in April, a great way for him to do that would be to confront the World Heavyweight Champion Gunther after the Austrian's match with Jey Uso. A feud between the two grapplers was seemingly in the plans before the legal issues derailed it last year.

Ad

Trending

There would also be some creative symmetry to this as Brock previously made his return in 2021 at SummerSlam and confronted Roman Reigns in the same stadium where WrestleMania will take place this year.

Ad

Before Gunther can think of a big match against Brock Lesnar or anyone else, he must first get past the winner of the 2025 Royal Rumble match, Jey Uso, with the two stars set to collide for the World Heavyweight Title at WrestleMania 41 next month.

Gunther compares Jey Uso to a former WWE Champion

During his ongoing feud with Jey Uso, Gunther has rarely praised his opponent on screen, with the World Heavyweight Champion thinking that the Royal Rumble winner was beneath him.

Ad

However, during a recent interview with the Daily Mail, the Austrian likened Uso's current momentum to that of Daniel Bryan's in 2014.

"He's a very likeable guy, easy to talk to, and very warm to other people, always very friendly and very nice. It almost reminds me a little bit when Daniel Bryan had the 'Yes' movement going. It's a special situation right now. And good for him to be in that position right now. I think he deserves that."

Ad

While Jey's recent matches have divided the WWE fanbase, his connection to the WWE Universe cannot be denied. With a sea of people expected to be behind Uso at WrestleMania 41, it is a flip of a coin when it comes to who will walk out of Vegas as the winner.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What's happening between Michelle McCool and Mickie James? More details HERE