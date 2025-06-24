Brock Lesnar to return to WWE as heel and destroy his former rival for stealing his move? Exploring the possibility

Former WWE Champion Brock Lesnar’s name consistently generates a strong response and creates a massive buzz among fans. The Beast Incarnate has been absent from the Stamford-based promotion for almost two years. The latest episode of RAW saw a superstar stealing Lesnar’s signature Kimura Lock in his high-stakes bout.

Many saw it as a subtle hint, building towards the much-awaited return of Brock Lesnar. The superstar who used the Kimura lock was Lesnar’s last opponent, Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare beat Jey Uso in the WWE King of the Ring semi-finals. The bout was a back-and-forth affair. To put The Yeet Master out, Rhodes had to unleash some moves he learned from his veteran opponent, as the weapons in his arsenal weren’t enough to put Main Event Uso out.

In a shocking turn of events, Brock Lesnar could return and destroy his former rival Cody Rhodes for using his signature move on Monday Night RAW, and begin a carnage just like his prime in the company. Lesnar fought Cody Rhodes at WWE SummerSlam 2023, when the American Nightmare defeated him in their third match, which marked the Beast Incarnate’s last appearance.

When Brock Lesnar shocked WWE by going off script - Watch!

He was rumored to return at the 2024 Royal Rumble, but the plans were nixed after he was alluded to in a lawsuit against Vince McMahon. Since then, speculation about Brock's comeback has been growing thinner.

However, while Brock Lesnar's name-dropping and his signature being used hints at his potential return, his comeback to Stamford-based promotion reportedly depends on him getting cleared by the company's legal team.

The angle proposed above is speculative, and nothing has been confirmed.

Former WWE Champion Goldberg reveals his friendship with Brock Lesnar

On The Claw Pod, Goldberg opened up about his bond with former rival Brock Lesnar. Da Man revealed that while he and Lesnar are good friends. However, they don’t keep in touch that often, as he knows Lesnar prefers to keep to himself, and he respects his boundaries.

"You know, Brock (Lesnar) and I have always been the same. You know, we’re very cordial. We respect each other exponentially, I believe. Brock is a different animal, man, I mean literally. He is a competitive human being that never turns himself off. And, we all know him, I mean, everybody knows him on a different level. But we are good friends, man. We don’t keep in contact that much because he is a recluse. His enjoyment is keeping away from the human race. I respect that exponentially.” (H/T ITR Wrestling)

It will be interesting to see when Brock Lesnar returns to WWE and whether he will renew his feud against Cody Rhodes.

