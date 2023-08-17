Brock Lesnar to return at WWE Payback 2023? Analyzing potentially missed hint

Brock Lesnar's current status in WWE is a subject of interest and speculation among fans. Reports suggest he might be on hiatus due to an injury sustained during his match against Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2023. This has raised questions regarding his upcoming appearance in the company.

However, it seems like WWE has already dropped a potential hint that the fans may miss.

The company subtly hinted at a potential appearance during its promotional video for Payback 2023. This intriguing clue emerged after the intense rubber match between Lesnar and Rhodes at SummerSlam.

However, it's important to note that being featured in a video package doesn't definitively confirm a superstar's appearance.

Brock Lesnar is reportedly suffering from an injury

WWE had already used Lesnar's presence in promotional videos on previous occasions as well, without him actually participating in the corresponding event. While The Beast's inclusion in the promotional video could seem to be a hint, it's entirely possible that plans could change, and he might be removed due to some reason.

Payback 2023 is the upcoming premium live event for WWE, scheduled to take place on September 2 at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh. Given Lesnar's status and the recent reports of his injury, fans are curious about his potential involvement in the event.

However, until the company officially confirms his participation or provides an update on his injury status, his role in the upcoming premium live event remains speculative. As always, WWE events can bring surprises and unexpected moments, and fans will eagerly await what the company has in store for them at Payback.

When Brock Lesnar is really expected to make his return

Considering that Lesnar is unlikely to participate in Payback 2023, speculation arises about when Brock Lesnar will legit expected to return. However, there is no such report regarding the same, but still, this year Saudi Arabia show could be a place for the comeback of Brock Lesnar.

Saudi Arabia shows have historically featured marquee matchups with WWE legends and top-tier superstars. Lesnar's previous participation in these events makes it feasible that he could make his comeback there, especially if he has recovered from any injuries.

In case, The Beast fails to show up at the Saudi Arabia show this year, a return at the Royal Rumble would be a fitting choice.

The Royal Rumble Match often features surprise entrants and major comebacks, and Lesnar's appearance in the Rumble match could serve as a launching point for his journey toward WrestleMania 40.

It will be interesting to see how the company will book The Beast, as he lost in the last match against Cody Rhodes.

