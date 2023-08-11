46-year-old WWE legend injured early during SummerSlam match - Reports

The latest reports suggest that a wrestling legend and former WWE Champion was injured during SummerSlam 2023.

2023's Biggest Party of the Summer was another massive showdown hosted by WWE in Ford Field, Detroit on the 5th of August. One of the impeccable bouts witnessed by wrestling fans was between Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar.

Followed by a brutal beatdown at the hands of Lesnar, The American Nightmare stood tall and emerged victorious over his opponent in their third contest. In the aftermath of the match-up, the 46-year-old legend endorsed Cody Rhodes by shaking his hands and hugging him.

However, Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that The Beast Incarnate may have sustained an injury early on during the contest at SummerSlam.

“Lesnar, who was injured early in the match where he put over Cody Rhodes, was at one point advertised for stuff later this year," - WON. [H/T - Wrestle Purists]

Lesnar's potential injury report.

Freddie Prinze Jr. spoke about Brock Lesnar putting over Cody Rhodes at WWE SummerSlam 2023

Former writer Freddie Prinze Jr. recently shared his thoughts on the aforementioned heartfelt moment between The American Nightmare and The Beast Incarnate after their SummerSlam bout.

While speaking on an episode of Wrestling with Freddie, the former writer noted that the 46-year-old legend established himself in the role of a veteran putting over upcoming WWE talents.

According to Freddie Prinze, Brock Lesnar is probably on the road to retirement, and showing respect to Cody Rhodes was a part of him having fun before he hung his boots.

"I know Brock kinda endorses Cody there and people have been critical of it. Brock can kinda do whatever he wants. He's putting guys over now. He's getting ready to retire. Let him do what he wants. Don't trip on that," he said.

There's no word about the exact spot when the former World Champion may have suffered injustice to his body. It remains to be seen how long Brock Lesnar will be out of in-ring action following The Biggest Party of the Summer.

