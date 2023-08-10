Brock Lesnar endorsing Cody Rhodes could hint at something bigger, according to former WWE writer

Former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. recently spoke about Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes shaking hands after their match.

After a brutal showdown at SummerSlam 2023, The American Nightmare finally conquered the Beast. In the aftermath of the matchup, the two stars had a long staredown. Post that, Lesnar shook hands with his opponent and hugged him in a show of sportsmanship.

On a recent episode of Wrestling with Freddie, the former writer mentioned that Lesnar was doing well in playing the role of an established talent putting over younger guys.

He mentioned that The Beast is probably going to retire soon and wants to have fun in the time he has left in the ring.

"I know Brock kinda endorses Cody there and people have been critical of it. Brock can kinda do whatever he wants. He's putting guys over now. He's getting ready to retire. Let him do what he wants. Don't trip on that." [From 8:20 - 8:33]

The Cody Rhodes - Brock Lesnar moment of respect was unplanned

During the SummerSlam press conference, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H spoke about the respect between Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar.

He claimed that the moment was even more unique because it was completely unplanned, and the two stars did it because they were probably overcome with emotion.

"I heard Cody say he hadn't digested or had enough time to digest the Brock Lesnar moment after their match. Completely unplanned. Completely in the moment."

It will be interesting to see when The Beast returns to WWE and what his next feud will be in the company.

What did you think of the Cody-Brock trilogy? Let us know in the comments section below.

If you use the quotes from this article, please credit Wrestling with Freddie and add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcript.

Recommended Video Catch the full history of The Bloodline right here