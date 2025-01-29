Brock Lesnar to return to WWE at Royal Rumble 2025 and attack the man who replaced him? Possibility explored

Brock Lesnar last competed in the squared circle at SummerSlam 2023. Fans have since been patiently awaiting his return to the Stamford-based promotion. With the 2025 Royal Rumble on the horizon, the anticipation for The Beast's comeback is at its peak.

The traditional Men's Royal Rumble match has already been stacked with some of the biggest stars, promising an unforgettable evening. In a shocking twist, Brock Lesnar could return as a surprise entrant and could destroy and eliminate the current Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker, who replaced him in last year's Rumble.

Brock Lesnar eliminating Bron Breakker could start a rivalry between both stars en route to WrestleMania 41. Last year, The Beast Incarnate was reportedly set to face Gunther, who held the IC Title at that time. A feud with Lesnar would establish Bron as a future main event star.

Since his main roster call-up, Triple H has booked Bron Breakker spectacularly. The 27-year-old superstar recently defended his title against Sheamus at Saturday Night’s Main Event.

WWE veteran questions whether Brock Lesnar wants to return to in-ring action

While discussing The Beast Incarnate’s future in the company on his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff raised an interesting question. The former RAW GM questioned if Lesnar even wants to return to in-ring action as he has already made enough money throughout his career and might not have the desire to compete anymore:

Many believe that Lesnar subtly hinted at his retirement during his last match in WWE against Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2023. After losing, in an unscripted moment, Brock raised Rhodes’s hand in the middle of the ring, breaking his character, and symbolically passed the torch.

It remains to be seen whether The Beast Incarnate will return to the Stamford-based promotion in the near future with Road to WrestleMania 41 on the horizon.

