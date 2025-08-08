Brock Lesnar to reveal 56-year-old WWE legend personally brought him back to end John Cena? Possibility explored

Brock Lesnar made a shocking return at SummerSlam this past weekend. The former world champion went right after John Cena, laying him out with a thunderous F5. The Beast Incarnate is expected to make his appearance on tonight's SmackDown to explain his actions. Surprisingly, he might reveal that a 56-year-old WWE legend brought him back to end The Cenation Leader.

In a stunning revelation, Lesnar may state that it was WWE CCO Triple H who called him to return at SummerSlam 2025. He could add that The Game never wanted John Cena to retain the Undisputed WWE Title at the spectacle because he was afraid Cena would take the title home with him. Therefore, Brock was an insurance policy to take down The Franchise Player.

Brock Lesnar could proclaim that Triple H shifted his plans a little when Cody Rhodes defeated the Hollywood star by himself. He could reveal that The Game sent him to attack John Cena after the match because he wanted to ensure that the latter could not challenge for the Undisputed WWE Title again. The Beast Incarnate could cite this to be the very reason for him to go after the veteran.

Such an angle has the potential to add much more intensity to the Lesnar-Cena feud moving forward. Besides, the involvement of an authority figure like Triple H in this angle would make it much more exciting. The 17-time World Champion challenging a potential heel authority figure could further highlight his heroic resurgence, especially after an underwhelming five-month heel run.

Additionally, it could justify the actions of The Beast Incarnate at SummerSlam, backing it with a compelling story. However, this angle is purely speculative. Only time will tell what WWE has in store for Brock Lesnar and John Cena.

Brock Lesnar to face John Cena at Clash in Paris?

WWE has been red-hot following the unexpected return of Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam. What happened this past weekend is a clear indication that the company is setting up a high-profile feud between The Beast Incarnate and John Cena. The two superstars are expected to reignite their rivalry one last time.

Considering that Clash in Paris is set to be WWE's next big event, there is a strong possibility that Lesnar and Cena could collide at the European PLE. The former Universal Champion has not competed inside the squared circle since SummerSlam 2023. Therefore, fans are quite excited to see him in action.

Besides, a Brock Lesnar vs. John Cena match could help in boosting ticket sales and generating buzz for the grand event. The company has been building Clash in Paris as a monumental show, and adding this bout could raise its grandeur.

As a result, a memorable showdown between Lesnar and Cena, two of the most iconic names, could be an ideal headliner for the event in Paris. That said, it will be interesting to see how things unfold and what WWE has in store for this rivalry heading into Clash in Paris.

