Brock Lesnar's 5 most underrated WWE matches

Brock Lesnar has been one of WWE's best characters ever since his debut in 2002. His in-ring work is also nothing to scoff at. Lesnar's thrill-a-minute matches are among the most entertaining in professional wrestling and contribute towards making him a legitimate box-office attraction.

His matches against the likes of Kurt Angle, CM Punk and AJ Styles stole the show and are fondly remembered to this day. However, there are a number of Lesnar's matches that fly under the radar and don't get the credit they deserve.

Here are 5 of Brock Lesnar's most underrated matches in WWE:

#5. Brock Lesnar vs. The Undertaker (WWE Hell in a Cell 2015)

The second Hell in a Cell bout between Brock Lesnar and The Undertaker is often overlooked and might just be the best match in their feud. 'The Deadman' was looking to avenge his WrestleMania loss against Lesnar, who was at the height of his popularity with 'Suplex City,' proved to be catnip to the fans.

The two megastars outdid their enthralling encounter at WrestleMania in a match full of memorable spots. The former UFC fighter picked up the win after an F5 on the exposed ring floor.

This match solidified Lesnar's position as one of the most dominant superstars in the history of WWE.

#4. Brock Lesnar vs. Daniel Bryan (WWE Survivor Series 2019)

While most people envisioned Brock Lesnar vs. Daniel Bryan as the ultimate David vs. Goliath story, the actual match had a spicy twist. Bryan had turned heel and defeated AJ Styles to win the WWE title, setting up a Champion vs. Champion match at Survivor Series 2018.

Despite taking an initial beating from the Beast Incarnate, the villainous Bryan retaliated with a low blow and a flurry of strikes. 'The Planet's Champion' nearly pushed Lesnar to his breaking point but ultimately succumbed to an F5.

Edited by Vedant Jain