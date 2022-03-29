5 of Brock Lesnar's best WWE feuds since 2012

Brock Lesnar is one of the biggest stars on the WWE roster. Every feud he is part of is given significant prominence and coverage.

The Beast Incarnate quit the promotion in 2004 and wasn't seen for eight long years. In that time, he built up a reputation as a legitimate fighter and box office attraction, making his stunning return in 2012.

Since then, the booking afforded to Lesnar has been stronger than ever. The current WWE Champion is largely involved in high-profile feuds.

In the decade that has passed since his return to WWE, the former UFC Heavyweight Champion has been involved in some incredible feuds and also some stinkers. Not everything he was a part of was must-see television.

However, fans are well aware that when a Lesnar feud clicks, it becomes one of the most interesting programs in all of professional wrestling.

In that regard, here are five of Brock Lesnar's greatest feuds since 2012.

#5. Brock Lesnar versus The Tribal Chief

Lesnar's latest encounter with Roman Reigns is the best one yet

Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns have a storied history that goes all the way back to 2015. However, the latest chapter in their rivalry, is a cut above the rest.

Lesnar returned at SummerSlam 2021 to a thunderous ovation as he marched to the ring to confront Universal Champion Reigns. The two stars rekindled their rivalry and fans ate it up as the face-heel dynamic was reversed this time around.

The Conqueror returned to WWE to see his old advocate Paul Heyman allied with The Head of the Table. He set his sights on the Universal Championship, and after months of rich storytelling, the two are set to do battle in a title-for-title match in the main event of WrestleMania 38.

#4. Lesnar and Goldberg deliver shock and awe

Brock Lesnar's last WWE match before his departure in 2004 was against Goldberg at WrestleMania 20. It was a calamity all around and a low point of both men's careers.

Lesnar and Goldberg were reunited twelve years later to put things at Survivor Series 2016. Fans were eager to see the duo redeem themselves, and they did it by employing great storytelling and some spectacularly shocking results.

Goldberg beat The Beast Incarante in one minute and twenty-six seconds, and then eliminated him from the Royal Rumble in quick fashion. Fans were convinced that the WCW icon had his adversary's number and would never lose to him.

Lesnar became obsessed with wiping the Goldberg blemish on his resume. He ultimately prevailed in their match at WrestleMania 33, bringing their epic feud to a close.

#3. Lesnar dukes it out with Samoa Joe

Joe versus Lesnar was fast and relentless throughout

After Brock Lesnar defeated Goldberg at WrestleMania to win the Universal Championship, his next opponent was revealed to be Samoa Joe. It was a dream match for many wrestling fans, and the two superstars lived up to the lofty expectations.

Lesnar and Joe had a heated rivalry that saw personal insults and sneak attacks dished out on a weekly basis. The Samoan Submission Machine emerged as a genuine threat to The Beast's title reign as he got the better of him on several weeks.

The match was also a great affair that started red-hot and ended with the champion hitting an F5 and getting the pin. He lived to fight for another day, but no one could deny that Joe took a piece of Lesnar with him.

#2. The Beast locks horns with The Best

The feud between the best of Paul Heyman's clients was superb

Brock Lesnar's feud with CM Punk was one of the best programs in 2013. Tension between The Straight Edge Superstar and Paul Heyman led to the Beast Incarnate getting involved in proceedings.

Lesnar showed up on RAW to attack Punk, leading fans to believe that Heyman was behind the whole thing. Although the former ECW mastermind denied it, he was revealed to be a turncoat when he cost his former client the Money in the Bank ladder match.

Punk challenged Lesnar to a match at SummerSlam. Titled 'The Best vs. The Beast', it lived up to every expectation that the storyline and promos had set.

#1. The Phenom and The Conqueror clash in a mega feud

The Undertaker and Brock Lesnar's rivalry is one of the best feuds the WWE Universe has seen in the past decade. It was a clash of two titans and was executed perfectly from start to finish.

Lesnar ending The Deadman's WrestleMania streak is reason enough to put this at the top of this list. However, that would be doing a disservice to their phenomenal work that started with The Undertaker's shocking return and attack on his rival at Battleground 2015.

The two waged war in the months after that, leading to two blockbuster matches at SummerSlam and Hell in a Cell. 'The Phenom won the first match and Lesnar the second, drawing the curtains on what was a spectacular feud.

