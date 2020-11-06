Brock Lesnar's daughter is following in her father's footsteps with major achievements 

Brock Lesnar's 18-year-old daughter, Mya Lesnar, seems to be just as athletically gifted as her illustrious father.

Mya Lesnar's exploits also led to her joining the highly-acclaimed Sun Devil Track and Field team of Arizona State University. A Minnesota State Champion, Mya Lesnar was the sixth-best shot putter in the United States as of 2019, and she has indeed inherited the genetics of her freakishly athletic father.

Mya Lesnar is a Minnesota state champion, the sixth-best shot-putter in the country and a future Sun Devil!



Welcome to the #SunDevilFamily!#ForksUp😈 pic.twitter.com/OAH7NySPF6 — Sun Devil TFXC (@SunDevilTFXC) November 22, 2019

Mya Lesnar's mother is Brock Lesnar's ex-fiancé, Nicole McClain. Mya Lesnar even has a twin brother named Luke.

MN HIGH SCHOOL SPRING PARADE OF CHAMPIONS

2018-19 Girls Track & Field

Class AA Shot Put

Mya Lesnar | Alexandria pic.twitter.com/EhstNvQdvp — HS Activities Hub MN (@HSAHubMN) June 30, 2019

Brock Lesnar was an accomplished amateur wrestler back in the day as the Beast Incarnate is a former NCAA Division 1 Heavyweight Champion. Following a successful amateur wrestling career, Brock Lesnar was picked up by the WWE in 2000, and it didn't take time for him to quickly rise up the ranks in the company.

Brock Lesnar will go down as one of the most successful Superstars in pro wrestling history as the multiple-time World Champion has proven to be one of the past decade's biggest draws. Brock Lesnar's UFC Heavyweight Championship win accentuated his status as being the real deal as a combat sports athlete.

Mya Lesnar follows in her father's footsteps by accomplishing big things in her collegiate athletic career, but would she take it one step further and give pro wrestling a shot in the future? Only time will tell.

Where is Brock Lesnar?

Brock Lesnar's WWE contract expired at WrestleMania 36, and as things stand, the former Universal Champion is a free agent.

The Beast Incarnate was recently spotted sporting a unique new look, and while there is a lot of speculation regarding his future, the belief is that he would re-sign with WWE when the time is right.

WWE still doesn't have anything creatively lined up for Brock Lesnar, and when they do come up with a big feud, Vince McMahon is expected to initiate the contract talks with Brock Lesnar.

Brock Lesnar has several options on the table as the 43-year-old Superstar could also be tempted to return to UFC for a big-money fight. Age, however, is not on Brock Lesnar's side, and he might end up signing a new deal with WWE.

Brock Lesnar would undoubtedly be a part of WWE's plans for Royal Rumble and WrestleMania 37. In the meantime, Lesnar is keeping himself occupied with farming, and he'd be ready to lace up his wrestling boots again when Vince McMahon comes up with the right offer.