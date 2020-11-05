Brock Lesnar spotted with a unique new look

Brock Lesnar was last seen in WWE at WrestleMania 36. "The Beast Incarnate" lost his WWE Championship to Drew McIntyre in the main event of the Grandest Stage of Them All.

It has been reported that Brock Lesnar's contract with WWE has come to an end. Even so, there is a belief that the former Universal Champion will soon be back in WWE once crowds return to the arenas.

There had been some rumours that Brock Lesnar may sign with UFC, but it does not look as if the former WWE Champion will be returning to MMA. In a recent photo taken by a fan, Brock Lesnar was spotted sporting a unique new look.

Credit: Dirt Sheet Radio

What's next for Brock Lesnar?

There is no word right now as to when we can expect Brock Lesnar back in WWE. However, there have been rumours suggesting that Vince McMahon wants to bring him back around WrestleMania 37 time.

As of now, Brock Lesnar is a free agent and can choose to sign with any company that he wants to. Paul Heyman had recently revealed that Brock Lesnar is content being a farmer as of now.

''Brock Lesnar loves being a farmer. He really does, and he enjoys fatherhood tremendously. And it's not something that he discussed much in public, but he really is a magnificent father to his children. And a great family man, and he loves being a farmer.''

He also stated that while Brock Lesnar is content with not being in WWE right now, he will return if something exciting comes up.