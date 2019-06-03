Brock Lesnar's last 5 matches on WWE RAW

Pratyay Ghosh FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 46 // 03 Jun 2019, 14:50 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

If Brock Lesnar cashes-in tonight it will be his first match on RAW in almost 17 years

WWE is hinting that Brock Lesnar could cash-in his Money In The Bank contract tonight on RAW. Although unlikely, if it happens, this will be Brock Lesnar's first match on RAW in almost 17 years.

With that being said, let's take a look at Brock Lesnar's last 5 matches on WWE RAW.

#5 Brock Lesnar vs Booker T (June 17th, 2002)

Brock Lesnar's 5th last match on RAW was his King of The Ring quarter-final match-up against Booker T. Lesnar dominated the match from the moment it started, driving his shoulder into Booker T in the corner. Booker had brief moments where he got in offense but it seemed to make no difference.

After brawling on the outside and sending Booker into the steel ring steps, Lesnar hit him with an F5 in the middle of the ring to win the match. Booker T was then attacked by members of the NWO - Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, Shawn Michaels and the Big Show.

#4 Brock Lesnar vs Rob Van Dam (June 24th, 2002)

Brock Lesnar beat Rob Van Dam in the final of the 2002 King of the Ring. The following night on RAW, Van Dam put his Intercontinental title on the line against Lesnar.

Brock Lesnar dominated the early part of the match but Van Dam fought back briefly. Lesnar continued to dominate as "RVD" chants filled the arena. RVD finally found himself an opening after hitting a jumping side kick from the top rope.

As he went for the 5 Star Frog Splash, Paul Heyman got up on the apron to stop him. Lesnar failed to make use of the opening and Van Dam was on the verge of getting the 3-count following a split legged moonsault when Paul Heyman broke up the count, causing RVD to win by DQ.

1 / 3 NEXT