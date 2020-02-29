Brock Lesnar's next WWE appearance confirmed

Brock Lesnar is the WWE Champion

WWE has announced that Brock Lesnar will appear on the March 2 episode of Monday Night RAW, four days after his destructive victory over Ricochet at Super ShowDown.

The WWE Champion hit three German suplexes and one F-5 on Ricochet to retain his title in under two minutes in Saudi Arabia, and he is now set to go one-on-one with 2020 Royal Rumble winner Drew McIntyre in the main event of WrestleMania 36.

With five weeks to go until this year’s “Showcase of the Immortals”, WWE is teasing that there could be a confrontation between Lesnar and McIntyre on Monday’s RAW in Brooklyn, New York.

"Will The Beast Incarnate and his WrestleMania challenger Drew McIntyre cross paths on the first Raw following Lesnar looking as strong as ever at WWE Super ShowDown? Find out when Raw airs live at 8/7 C this Monday night on USA Network!"

Brock Lesnar’s WWE career in 2020

The year began with the surprising news from Paul Heyman that Brock Lesnar would enter the 2020 Royal Rumble from the No.1 position, despite already holding one of WWE’s World Championships.

“The Beast” went on to eliminate 13 people – a record-equalling Royal Rumble performance – before being eliminated by eventual winner Drew McIntyre, who made it clear after the show that he wanted to challenge Lesnar for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 36.

Ricochet provided a short-term challenge to Lesnar at Super ShowDown, but the focus will now turn back to McIntyre and his WrestleMania title match.